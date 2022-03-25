Everyone's favorite trio of intergenerational sleuths is coming back this summer. Hulu has officially announced that Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on June 28, 2022.

The first season of the series left off on a major cliffhanger, with one of the Arconia apartment building's most well-known tenants dying. In the new season, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver will work to solve Bunny's tragic murder. But there is one snag for the trio of Podcasting amateur investigators, they're suspects in the case of Bunny's murder. The three sleuths will have to perform their investigation among a crowd of suspicious and hostile neighbors.

The first season of the series was a smash hit. The series comedy legends Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, washed-out and sort-of retired television actor, and former Disney star Selena Gomez as Mabel, a young woman with a dark past who has a complicated relationship with the Arconia building. The first season found the three very different characters bound together by their mission to solve the murder of Tony Kono, one of Mabel's childhood friends. To help spur their investigation, the trio created a podcast to help guide their journey. And the podcasts punctuate each episode as their attempts to narrativize their work forms their disparate experiences into a coherent and sometimes incoherent story.

The first season ended with the trio planning a celebration for the successful solving of Tony Kono's murder, and Charles' escape from one musical femme fatale. But the happy ending was soon cut with another murder, leaving audiences to wait for the series' second season. And audiences won't have to wait too much longer to have their questions answered. Joining the Season 2 cast in Cara Delevingne, who will play a sophisticate with links to the high-brow world of art.

Only Murders in the Building was created by series star Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who previously worked on Grace & Frankie and Looking. Martin and Hoffman also serve as executive producers on the series along with fellow series stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal also serve as executive producers.

The series stars themselves dropped by to make the announcement, which you can view below. Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. You can also check out the official synopsis below:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

