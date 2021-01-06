It was a bit confusing when Focus Features decided to give Promising Young Woman a theatrical release on Christmas when it was clear that theaters would remain largely shut down and the film would struggle to build an audience. But perhaps that release and accompanying press was just enough to start building the buzz on one of 2020’s best movies. Now the studio is pivoting to a VOD release.

Collider’s Top 10 Films of 2020 We weighted our individual lists, and here’s what we came up with.

A press release from Focus Features states that Promising Young Woman will be available at home on demand for a 48-hour rental period beginning Friday, January 15th. While that would be a damning turnaround for a lesser film, it’s clear that with Promising Young Woman, a film that can be spoiled with its various twists and turns, Focus now wants to get it in front of as many people as possible without killing its revenue potential. And since January is kind of a wasteland for new releases, there’s a good chance for people to give the film a rental and see what everyone is talking about. I wouldn’t be surprised if social media starts filling up with Promising Young Woman takes around the end of January.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but I assume it will be a Premium VOD release with a $19.99 rental fee. While that may seem steep, keep in mind that’s basically the cost of two movie tickets and now you won’t have to leave your home to see an amazing movie. Stay safe, watch Promising Young Woman, and don’t spoil it for other people.

Here’s the official synopsis for Promising Young Woman:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future.But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night.Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Last Night in Soho’ Image: Anya Taylor-Joy Has Red on Her Edgar Wright’s latest film will take place in two time periods.