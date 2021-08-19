'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan also has two new series on the horizon.

The cable television hit Yellowstone will make its two-episode return on Paramount Network on November 7th. FollowingYellowstone, Paramount is planning a special simulcast event for two new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. The teaser for the upcoming season of Yellowstone picks up at the very end of Season Three, showing Kevin Costner's John Dutton shot and bleeding out on the side of the road.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of MTV Entertainment, on Sheridan and the new upcoming projects:

“Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling. These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Viacom Streaming, commented on the momentous upcoming Fall for Viacom:

“Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.”

RELATED: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Casts Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also had nothing but praise for Sheridan:

“We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations. Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network’s confidence in all of our shows.”

Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly are set to join the cast of Yellowstone this fall as guest stars. They’ll join the incredibly talented ensemble that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

Mayor of Kingstown will premiere on Sunday, November 14 on Paramount+, starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest. The series centers around the powerful McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, who thrive off the business of incarceration.1883 will premiere on Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+, and will star Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. 1883 follows the Dutton family in their journey of Western expansion to the land of Montana.

Yellowstone comes to the Paramount Network on November 7. Check out the teaser for the upcoming season below.

KEEP READING: Josh Lucas on ‘The Forever Purge' and Playing the Younger Version of Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone’

Share Share Tweet Email

Jeff Daniels Welcomes Back Broadway in New Short Film Written by Aaron Sorkin ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is coming back to Broadway this fall.

Read Next