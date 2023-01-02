Paramount kicked off the new year with the release of the midseason finale of the massively popular neo-western series Yellowstone. Following a break last week to not release a new episode on Christmas Day, the series is taking a much longer break with the eighth episode of Season 5, having just wrapped up. Luckily fans have an idea of when the series will return as it was confirmed that the fifth season will return this summer.

When fans reached the end of the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5, titled “A Knife And No Coin,” they were treated to a 30-second teaser for the back half of the season. It confirmed Season 5 is slated to return in the summer of 2023, though an exact date has not yet been announced. The trailer also told fans that need more Yellowstone to keep a lookout for #YellowstoneTV on all social media platforms to get news, updates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and interviews about the series during the hiatus. You can also listen to the official Yellowstone podcast if you can't get enough of the record-breaking series.

Season 5 of Yellowstone premiered with great numbers as it remains one of the most acclaimed and popular series on TV. The debut of the newest season saw the series draw in 12.1 million viewers on the Paramount Network, which meant that the show had more viewers than even House of the Dragon's highly-anticipated HBO debut. Created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the massive success of Yellowstone has spawned its own neo-western universe with two prequel series 1883 and the recently released 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Sheridan has been being kept busy as he has an expansive slate that is already at or soon making its way to Paramount+ with other non-Yellowstone series such as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: '1923's Africa Storyline Is a Cinematic Masterpiece

What Is Yellowstone About?

Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone follows the story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the rest of the Dutton family, who control the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or simply The Yellowstone, the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Bordering this ranch is an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivals, all of which put the ranch in constant conflict. The series chronicles the shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect that is fostered in the titular ranch. Both Sheridan and Linson also serve as executive producers on the series.

Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. Season 5 also features the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. In addition to starring in the series, Costner joins Sheridan, and Linson as executive producers alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. Yellowstone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone Season 5 will continue this summer. You can check out the announcement of the return window down below.