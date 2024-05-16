The Big Picture Booth #111 at Texas Frightmare Weekend will feature chilling posters for favorite horror flicks When Evil Lurks, Infinity Pool, and Skinamarink.

When Evil Lurks poster boasts gore-filled, demonic imagery with English and Spanish editions available - not for the faint of heart.

Infinity Pool and Skinamarink posters also on sale at Booth #111, capturing eerie moments from the supernatural films in vivid detail.

Cinematic artwork fanatics heading down to the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas-Fr. Worth over the next few days will definitely want to pop by Booth #111 as Mutant will be breaking into the convention scene with a trio of posters from three of your favorite horror flicks of all time. In an exclusive to Collider release, we have your first look at the poster for When Evil Lurks, the gore-filled demonic frightfest that audiences couldn’t get enough of last fall. Two different pressings give buyers the choice between an English and Spanish language edition with both copies displaying the same disturbing imagery.

This is definitely not one you want hanging directly over your bed as the colors alone are enough to send a shiver down your spine - or any unlucky non-horror fan who stumbles into your room. Going with a classic black and red (the unofficial color palette of the genre), the image takes on an almost retro look, drumming up visual connections to films like William Friedkin’s classic possession flick, The Exorcist, or even the more recent Colin and Cameron Cairnes movie, Late Night with the Devil.

Floating in the center of the picture is a severed hand, with its fingers making the sign of the benediction - a blessing in the Christian religion. The appendage has been severed at the wrist, with roots or veins pouring out of it, and inside of those are tangled bullets that presumably didn’t do much to help. In the upper left-hand corner of the poster is the film’s logo along with information on the folks who helped bring the project to life, while on the right, it reads, “There is no point in praying.” Designed by artist Matt Ryan Tobin, each version of the poster comes in an edition of 65 and is priced at $50. The collector’s merch will be on sale at Booth #111 all weekend from May 17 - May 20 with any leftovers eventually landing on Mutant’s website.

What Other Posters Will Be Available At Mutant’s Booth During Texas Frightmare Weekend?

Close

Along with the two variations for When Evil Lurks, fans of both Infinity Pool and Skinamarink are in for a treat as Booth #111 will also have something equally chilling for them. The previously announced posters from both films feature prominent characters in their terrifying tales, with Skinamarink capturing an especially paranormally active moment from the supernatural film that plunged audiences into terror in 2022. Both Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård’s characters from Infinity Pool receive their own pressing, with their souls slipping out of their bodies in black and white and radiant colors, respectively. Skinamarink’s design was dreamed up by Rafa Orrico, while both variants of Infinity Pool were done by Phantom City Creative. Like When Evil Lurks, any leftover posters will be made available on Mutant’s website following the event.

You can check out our exclusive look at the When Evil Lurks posters above and take a peek at Infinity Pool and Skinamarink’s below.