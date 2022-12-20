When Harry Met Sally… isn’t just one of the most endearing and beloved romantic comedies of all-time; it’s more or less the perfect template for what rom-coms still strive to attain today. While pairing two seemingly opposite lovers against each other has been a Hollywood trope since the 1930s and 1940s, When Harry Met Sally… isn’t attempting to replicate the screwball sensibilities of films like It Happened One Night or His Girl Friday. Rather, it takes a hard look at how two lovers can grow to resent, resist, and ultimately reunite with each other over the course of time. What we're left with is a rom-com even a skeptic of the genre could love.

While many classic romantic comedies that were beloved during their initial release have been under fire for their antiquated social politics, When Harry Met Sally… had the benefit of having a balanced creative team; it was directed by Rob Reiner during a creative peak in his career, and written by the comedy legend Nora Ephron. Reiner and Ephron effectively tracked the passing of time through the utilization of New Year’s as a way of looking at how Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) evolve. The idealistic young couple we meet at first slowly turns into a more cynical pair that questions if they will ever live up to their youthful ambitions.

There are many iconic News Year’s scenes in films; The Godfather: Part II, Carol, An American In Paris, and Phantom Thread all have climactic sequences that change the course of their narrative arcs. However, New Year’s is central to the theme of When Harry Met Sally… and why it is such an endearing classic. It’s a film about rejuvenation, looking to the future, and reflecting on the past. While Harry and Sally's goals evolve each year as they grow up, their fascination with each other does not dwindle.

New Year's Is Key to 'When Harry Met Sally...'s Storytelling

One of the reasons that When Harry Met Sally… is so effective with its reflective nature are the interviews that Ephron conducted with real couples; these are staged like the sort of distant memories that lifelong partners would make at the end of each new year. The first couple interviewed mentions how their 50 year marriage began after a brief flirtatious encounter at a cafeteria; it’s not the individual goals or years that endure in their memory, but the first spark of attraction.

However, Harry and Sally's first encounter isn’t nearly as charming. They get into an argument after Harry makes an awkward pass, and thus separate for several years. Their early interactions are fraught with arguments and discussions about the improbability of “male-female friendships,” but they’re drawn back together when they both experience breakups. The bubbling tension that’s been brewing between them finally bursts during the charming New Year’s Eve party in 1987.

The film builds to this climactic moment; New Year’s Eve allows these characters to let loose and have fun, and they slowly realize that they’ve been denying each other compassion out of pure spite. While their New Year’s kiss is passed off as a formality, it’s clearly the beginning of something more. Ironically, this moment is the last time that they’re actually sincere with each other for a while; following the aftermath of the party, they attempt to pair each other off with their best friends, Marie (Carrie Fisher) and Jess (Bruno Kirby). They’re trying to move past the New Year’s moment, which becomes increasingly hard to deny when Marie and Jess end up falling for each other.

'When Harry Met Sally...'s Classic Scene Happens on New Year's Eve

Of all the most celebrated sequences in When Harry Met Sally… that are still cited as classic moments, the 1988 New Year's Eve party is the most powerful. It’s incredible that in just one year, the two have become so dependent on each other that Sally stoops into depression, and vows to spend the holiday alone. Harry finds himself similarly wondering if his New Year’s resolution to “be friends” was ever going to work; it takes a reflective stroll across New York for him to realize where his true intentions lie.

While New Year’s resolutions are often dismissed as ambitious plans that are doomed to fail, When Harry Met Sally… shows that this cynical outlook isn’t correct. Harry’s emphatic pursuit of Sally during the New Year’s celebration shows that for the first time, he’s actually thinking clearly; his New Year’s resolution is to finally give himself what he feels that he wants and needs. Despite his heightened state that Sally tries to pass off as loneliness, she ultimately realizes that her life has also spiraled out of control in the 12 months since their last New Year’s kiss.

Mirroring these two scenes in such a charming way was a brilliant decision on Ephron’s part (and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay); she looks at how over the years, Harry and Sally won’t remember their random arguments and disputes, but the moments where they truly showed their compassion for one another. Harry is often obnoxious, stuck up, and opinionated, but Sally still thinks of the honesty that he showed during the two New Year’s parties. When Harry and Sally get the chance to tell their own life story in an interview (as they do at the very end of the film), these are the stories that they will tell.

New Year’s Is a Big Part of 'When Harry Met Sally...'s Legacy

Ironically, the enduring appeal of New Year’s in Harry and Sally's minds is also key to the legacy of When Harry Met Sally… Even younger audiences who know the film purely by reputation can probably cite Crystal’s monologue from the New Year’s sequence, or the quotes about men and women being friends that are made at the 1987 party. Even if the film has attracted some backlash over the years, even its harshest critics can’t deny the emotional power of the New Year’s scenes.

When Harry Met Sally… is the perfect film to watch every New Year’s Eve. It’s one of those films that feels like an old friend that meets you at any age that you are at; you may find yourself relating to the two titular characters at different points in their lives as you grow older, and you’ll be able to divulge new insights upon every rewatch. When Harry Met Sally… is brutally honest, but it’s also optimistic. There’s not a better attitude to approach the New Year with.