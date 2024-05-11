The Big Picture Meg Ryan's fake orgasm scene in When Harry Met Sally was a groundbreaking moment for women worldwide.

The iconic Katz's Delicatessen scene was a group effort, with Nora Ephron, Rob Reiner, Dani Minnick, and Meg Ryan leading the way.

When Harry Met Sally continues to resonate with audiences, sparking discussions on relationships and gender dynamics.

When it comes down to classic romantic comedies, there are only a few movies, if any, more groundbreaking than the magnanimous When Harry Met Sally. Written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, the 1989 rom-com hilariously tackled one of the most hush-hush topics within our modern-day society: can men and women ever just be friends? The movie follows two friends, played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, who navigate the meaning of their platonic friendship across twelve years of aimless dating in New York City. Every aspect of When Harry Met Sally is saturated with timeless comedic dialogue and priceless acting, but one legendary scene is unforgettably iconic.

In the renowned Katz's Delicatessen Manhattan deli, Meg Ryan performs the most famous scene of her career, and it all surrounds faking an orgasm in public! The skit, nicknamed the "I'll have what she's having" scene, made a worldwide impact across the globe for its boldness and vulnerability of a taboo secret amongst men and women. Not only did When Harry Met Sally become an enormous, critical success and one of the funniest movies of all time, but Meg Ryan's toe-curling, staged orgasm resonated with millions of women! Some might jump to giving all the credit for this jaw-dropping scene to Ephron; however, the idea wouldn't have come to fruition without a group effort.

The Orgasm Scene Was Spawned From a Group Effort in 'When Harry Met Sally'

The orgasm scene takes place right in the middle of When Harry Met Sally. At this point in their relationship, Harry and Sally are starting to encourage each other to dip their feet back into the dating pool, and they are able to comfortably discuss their sex lives in explicit detail. The only issue is that Harry, with his macho arrogance, still fails to understand women and their real feelings towards him. Then comes the Katz's Delicatessen scene where Harry and Sally are having lunch together as they casually quarrel about Harry's recent dating experiences.

To prove a point about Harry's cluelessness about women's satisfaction in the bedroom, Sally bravely gives her egotist friend a taste of his own medicine. At first, Harry thinks Sally's suddenly ill, yet he's taken for a loop when Sally begins to fake orgasm in front of the entire deli. She pounds the table, screaming "Yes! Yes! Yes!", and pulls her hair, moaning excessively. The scene only lasts for around three minutes, yet Sally's performance puts Harry's character in his place while also giving a voice to one of the biggest, universal problems women kept hidden for years. According to an article in the Washington Post, Meg Ryan's orgasm scene became bigger than the fame of the actual film, impacting the cinematic world forever.

Despite the brilliance of the orgasm skit, audiences wouldn't have been graced with it without the help of several people working on When Harry Met Sally. Few realize that the film is based on the true friendship between Ephron and Reiner. As mentioned in Nora Ephron: A Biography by Kristin Marguerite Doidge, Ephron originally refused Reiner's offer to make When Harry Met Sally based on her disagreement with the story's overly male-dominated messages. After a few more meetings, the two friends found a middle ground which led to the discussion of the story needing to reveal a shocking revelation. "The idea was we had to tell something that women know, but men don’t know," said Reiner in USA Today.

Per the Washington Post, the person who proposed that Harry and Sally talk about women having orgasms was the producer's girlfriend's sister, Dani Minnick. Meg Ryan didn't object to the perplexed idea whatsoever. Surprisingly, the actress suggested acting out the fake orgasm in a public restaurant, leading to the location being the real Katz's Delicatessen. Adding the cherry on the top, it was Billy Crystal who came up with the line, "I'll have what she's having", which Reiner's mother iconically says at the end of Sally's performance. When the genius ideas were brought to Nora Ephron, it was more than perfect for her to add the scene to the final script.

Meg Ryan's Fake Orgasm Resonated with Millions of Women but Not Men

What went on to become Meg Ryan's most acclaimed performance of her entire career was no easy job to accomplish during filming. Ryan was said to be extremely nervous on set as she didn't comprehend how many extras she had to perform in front of. She was also concerned about how her then-boyfriend, Dennis Quaid, would respond to the scandalous scene. At first, Ryan's acting was very mild compared to the final outcome, but with Rob Reiner’s guidance, he acted out how wild she could go across from a traumatized Billy Crystal.

Although the scene was embarrassing to witness for the cast and crew members, Meg Ryan eventually nailed the fake orgasm after thirty takes, creating a transcendent moment for women. Following the film's victorious release, Sally’s orgasm scene was a huge hit with women. But not everyone responded to the joke. Columnist Richard Cohen wrote in his book, She Made Me Laugh: My Friend Nora Ephron, about a time the movie was screened at a convention in Las Vegas. The women in the room exploded with laughter at the orgasm scene. However, the men were completely silent. They just didn't get it. Cohen writes, “whether the women had, in effect, given the men permission to laugh, or whether the men were being told that something up on the screen was funny and they had better laugh or look stupid.”

Speaking to the New York Post, Jake Dell, the owner of Katz's Delicatessen, confesses Meg Ryan's infectious performance is reenacted almost every week in the deli by people of all ages and both men and women. Today, Katz's Delicatessen pays tribute to When Harry Met Sally and the orgasm scene with several mementos throughout the deli, including pictures of the cast and a sign hanging over the legendary table, which reads: "Where Harry met Sally…hope you have what she had! Enjoy!"

Breaking boundaries, Meg Ryan's fake orgasm scene still stands as a powerful validating moment for women all over the world, creating a safe space for more women to open up about their lack of satisfaction in the bedroom. Movies hold the strength to shape the way we view sex and how we think to incorporate those beliefs into our own lives. When Harry Met Sally, as brilliant and relevant as it is today, continues to bring laughter to millions of men and women. In a conversation with Gayle King about the iconic scene, Billy Crystal stated, "It's an amazing phenomenon that this has touched people, and this little piece of history here in New York City."

