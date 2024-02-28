The Big Picture The original ending of When Harry Met Sally had Harry and Sally not getting together, but it was changed.

Rob Reiner changed the ending after meeting his wife, Michele, who inspired the romantic finale.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan's chemistry in the film made it a timeless and beloved rom-com classic.

Rob Reiner's When Harry Met Sally is widely considered one of the greatest rom-coms ever made. Written by the queen of romantic comedies herself, Nora Ephron, it's really not surprising that the film remains so pivotal and beloved thirty years after its release. Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular Harry and Sally, the film follows the two throughout the years as they search for love. They're not very successful and continuously bump into each other, eventually sparking up a friendship that constantly begs the question: Can a man and woman ever truly be just friends without sex getting in the way? Harry seems to think no, while Sally is the more optimistic of the two. Of course, since it's a romance movie, the pair do eventually end up together by the movie's end. But as it turns out, that wasn't the original plan.

'When Harry Met Sally' Originally Had a Much Sadder Ending

Given that the film is approaching its 35th anniversary, it's a pretty hot topic for director Rob Reiner, so naturally, he was asked about it on an episode of CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. When Wallace brings up the iconic film, Reiner asks if he'd like to know a fun fact, and goes on to divulge his original plans for the film.

“ The original ending of the film that we had was that Harry and Sally didn’t get together ,” Reiner revealed, before going on to explain his reasoning for the almost ending. "I had been married for 10 years, I had been single for 10 years and I couldn’t figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody, and that gave birth to When Harry Met Sally . I hadn’t met anybody, and so it was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking, and then walking away from each other."

When Harry Met Sally's ending scene is one of its most famous, as Harry professes his love for Sally on New Year's Eve, with the romantic monologue to end all romantic monologues. "How about this way? I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." It's easily one of the most swoon-worthy love confessions in cinema, and it's crazy to think that it almost didn't happen.

Rob Reiner Changed the Ending After Falling in Love Again

After his split from Penny Marshall in 1981, Reiner remained single for years, unable to find the right person, which originally led to a more pessimistic take on When Harry Met Sally's story. But while filming the movie, he found his very own Sally, who inspired him to change the ending. “I met my wife, Michele -- who I’ve been married to now 35 years -- I met her while we were making the film, and I changed the ending.” Chris Wallace then pipes in and speaks for everyone by saying "So we owe the tear-jerking ending, and I mean that in the highest form of praise, to Michelle." To which Reiner confirms sweetly. "That's right."

With stars like Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan leading your movie, it's hard to imagine a reality where their characters don't get together, and watching the movie back with the knowledge that that was almost the case is baffling given just how perfect the pair were together. And Meg Ryan herself seems to agree. When Billy Crystal received a Kennedy Center Honor, Meg Ryan came to honor her longtime friend and co-star and shared some fond memories of both him and the movie itself.

"Somehow, even a million years later, 'When Harry Met Sally' is still at the top of every list when people talk about their favorite rom-coms. Which is flattering, amazing and humbling. Who really knows why it's lasted? Rob's brilliant direction, Nora Ephron's perfect script, Marc Shaiman 's fantastic musical score. And then, there's chemistry. Chemistry is ... well, no one really knows what chemistry is, but Harry and Sally had it." She gushed. "And all I know is that acting with Billy was effortless, the characters just came alive and just meeting him, I don't know how could you not love Billy Crystal."

And there's really no better way to say it. When Harry Met Sally will always be one of the greatest and most beloved love stories in cinema. But as much of that is due to a combination of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron, as well as Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, perhaps the person we should most be thanking is Michele Singer, for she's the true inspiration behind Harry and Sally's ultimate happy ending.

When Harry Met Sally is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

