Harry and Sally are meeting again. When Harry Met Sally... stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are getting back together for...something. The duo posted a cryptic update on Instagram, promising "something iconic."

The Instagram post depicts the two on a loveseat behind floral wallpaper, replicating the setting of the "interview" segments of When Harry Met Sally... In a caption, Ryan states "It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon." The post doesn't elaborate on the nature of their new collaboration, but given that Super Bowl LIX is two and a half weeks away, there's a good chance their reunion is the subject of a big-budget Super Bowl ad. In recent years, a number of ads have been based around popular movies of the past, including The Big Lebowski, Die Hard, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. It remains to be seen if Harry will meet Sally again for the purposes of selling Bud Light, Tide, or Doritos.

What is 'When Harry Met Sally...' About?