When we look back on the romantic comedy renaissance of the 1990s, there is a clear beginning. The start of this golden age begins in 1989 with When Harry Met Sally… directed by Rob Reiner. His love letter to New York, friendship, and adulthood is given life through the words of Nora Ephron and anchored by the performances of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, and Michelle Nicastro.

When Harry Met Sally… attempts to solve the age-old question – can men and women be friends without sleeping together? It’s a question that speaks to gender dynamics and the search for love as it relates to our lives. To answer this, the film turns to the decade-long friendship between Harry Burns and Sally Albright. Their dynamic is written into their names – one is the skeptic who talks too much, the other is the optimist who knows what they want. Though they’re at odds when they first meet, the two embark on a journey together of figuring out life and love in the Big Apple.

What makes this rom-com the blueprint for the ones that would follow starts with Ephron’s distinctive voice, also seen later in Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. The characters she’s created feel refreshingly familiar yet stand apart from the rest. Both Harry and Sally have little quirks that make them instantly relatable, like the way Sally orders every meal, to the generalizations Harry proclaims about life. Ephron's realistic dialogue is delectable coming off the lips of Crystal and Ryan. The story feels authentic to the stage of life both Harry and Sally are navigating through. It’s no wonder that Ephron received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Image Via Columbia Pictures

The dialogue is sold further through the chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. From their banter to their natural charisma, it’s hard to look away from these two friends slowly becoming something more over the course of the film. Opposites clearly attract and find their way to each other. Harry’s cynicism slowly thaws from Sally’s enthusiasm; her naivety becomes a little jaded from a failed relationship and life not going according to plan. When the two eventually sleep together, it only reveals what they’ve been trying to deny – that they have fallen for their best friend. It’s a tale as old as time, yet when done well, like in When Harry Met Sally…, the trope is magnetic and the climax their heading towards is inevitable yet satisfying.

Speaking of climaxes, the iconic scene in Katz’s Delicatessen is still that— iconic. When Harry claims he can tell when a woman enjoys having sex with him, Sally fakes an orgasm in the middle of a packed deli. What could come off as cringe packs every bit of heat. It hits comedically while simultaneously offering insight into the way women experience sex. Meg Ryan commands and demands attention in this scene that’s lived in infamy for decades. The ease by which Sally Albright, the once wide-eyed idealistic young woman, slips into an empowered, wanton woman in the middle of a diner to prove a point is nothing short of legendary. And then to close, she just continues to eat her meal as if nothing happened, yet somehow everything has changed.

Image Via Columbia Pictures

Friendship is at the core of this love story. Not just the hypothesis that friends of the opposite sex can’t be friends if they find each other attractive, but the dynamics of same-sex friendships are also on display. Both Carrie Fisher’s Marie and Bruno Kirby’s Jess compliment Sally and Harry, respectively, offering advice and finding love with each other along the way. For instance, Marie carves her own space in the best friend role who offers advice to her friend while acknowledging her own skewed morals; she has her own complicated relationship with a married man who’s never going to leave his wife.

After Marie does find love with Jess, the pair don’t give up on trying to make both Harry and Sally see how they’re meant to be. The scene where Harry and Sally call their respective best friends, with both Marie and Jess next to each other, after having sex highlights the intertwined nature of friends. The cinematography visually portrays how we rely on our friendships to make sense of things with overlapping conversations and often sharing that information with others.

Image Via Columbia Pictures

While there’s something to be said about the romance and the stark realism found in the dynamics between men and women, another aspect that stands out is the costuming. From the corduroy jackets to neutral turtlenecks, Gloria Gresham has created the perfect autumn wardrobe for Sally that’s academic, sophisticated, and effortless. Plus, there are some exceptional looks for Harry. Before Chris Evans rocked the white knit sweater in Knives Out, there was Billy Crystal in his chunky white fisherman sweater. Though fashion trends come and go, the fashion in When Harry Met Sally… has a timeless quality to it, sparking how-to style blogs for years to come.

The testimonials of these older couples sprinkled throughout the film offer saccharin stories of meet-cutes past. Considering the popularity of online dating today, these testimonials can feel dated in one sense. However, in another way, it captures the timeless nature of love and how, against all odds, love will find a way. These elderly couples are, indeed, "relationship goals."

When Harry Met Sally… may not give a definitive answer to the universal debate for everyone, but as for Harry and Sally, it's an open and shut case. The two simply couldn’t be only friends forever. When Harry finally accepts this at the end of the film, he delivers one of the best declarations of love in the middle of a New Year’s Eve party. He calls out Sally’s flaws, and in the same breath, he expresses that there’s no one he’d rather spend the rest of his life with than her. It’s one of the rare, nearly perfect New York love stories that remains classic decades later.