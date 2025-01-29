Sometimes commercials just want to sell you a product. Sometimes they'll tap into nostalgia. And sometimes, they'll remind you of that time Meg Ryan pretended to climax in Katz's Deli opposite Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally. And that's exactly what we got in the new Hellmann’s new Super Bowl ad which reunited the iconic pair, but this time, instead of Rob Reiner's mother asking for the same dish as Sally Albright, it's Sydney Sweeney. We'll have what they're having, thanks.

In the beloved 1989 rom-com, one of the many things that drives Harry Burns (Crystal) crazy about Sally Albright (Ryan) is her impossibly particular food preferences. “It takes her an hour and a half to make a sandwich,” he complains. In the sequel—well, the commercial, at least—she only has 30 seconds.

The 30-second spot, set to air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on February 9, brings Ryan and Crystal back to the same table at Katz’s Delicatessen, exactly where they filmed the iconic fake orgasm scene. This time, they’re promoting Hellmann’s mayonnaise, the condiment company’s latest attempt to capture Super Bowl audiences following last year’s Pete Davidson and “Mayo Cat” campaign. “Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally’s shoes was a joy,” Ryan said in a statement. “I’m hoping it’ll be fun for fans to revisit this scene with its (wink, wink) new star, Hellmann’s mayo.”

=“The opportunity to return to Katz’s Deli with Meg was a no brainer," added Crystal. "Thanks to Hellmann’s, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we’re bringing some laughs and nostalgia and helping When Harry Met Sally celebrate its 35th Anniversary during the Big Game this year.”

Sydney Sweeney Did "The Line" Justice

Speaking to People to promote the commercial, the two veterans were delighted with the contribution from Sweeney, whose star is very much on the rise.

“She's adorable,” Crystal said. “That's a big deal. It's an iconic line and it's a big honor to get to do that. And a heavy burden.”

“It was game and fun and loose and ballsy and just seemed to be having a blast while she was there,” Ryan added. “She's a completely adorable person.”

When Harry Met Sally is streaming now on Prime Video. You can see the commercial above, or during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII encounter next Sunday.