Is 'When Harry Met Sally…' Based On a True Story?

Rom-coms are one of the most beloved movie genres. They entertain us, and maybe even tug at our hearts unexpectedly. There are thousands of rom-coms and there are a couple that significantly define this particular fan-favorite genre, shaping it into how we know it today. And, if you were to ask some folk what their favorite rom-com is, the chances are they would mention When Harry Met Sally… (1989). It is essentially at the very top of the rom-com hierarchy as it gave us everything we could ever want from a rom-com, and it wouldn’t be a lie or exaggeration to say that this film set the standard of this expansive genre. However, not a lot of people may realize that this iconic film is actually based on a real-life friendship, specifically that of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron, aka the director and the writer of this film, respectively.

'When Harry Met Sally’s Legacy Still Endures

Directed by Rob Reiner, the man behind A Few Good Men (1992), When Harry Met Sally… follows the two titular characters played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, aka the rom-com queen of the generation. We see them meeting for the first time right after their college graduation when they share a ride to New York where they are planning to follow their dreams. They do not connect, and they part ways once they reach their destination. Five years later, they meet again. And then, another five years later, they meet yet again. However, this time around, they become best friends — despite Harry telling Sally before that men and women can’t stay as “just friends.”

Much like any typical rom-com, this film ends with them getting together in one of the most iconic scenes in film to date which unfolds during a New Year’s Eve party. Harry and Sally aren’t talking after sleeping together and getting into a feud. But when the clock is getting closer to 12, Harry realizes that he has been so stupid and runs to the party Sally is at. It is then he professes his feelings by listing out some of the things he loves about her — which is where the iconic “I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible” line is spoken It’s the scene, the perfect scene to show the beauty of rom-coms. It’s a happily ever after for these two — 12 years in the making. You can’t not love this film.

When Harry Met Sally… is an instant classic because, for one, it nails the best-friends-to-lovers while still managing to produce enough amount of angst. We got a years-long love story about two hopeless romantics who keep missing each other. What mostly drives this cheesy yet compelling story is the chemistry between Crystal and Ryan themselves. They have a natural chemistry from the get-go, from platonic to angry to romantic. With all these said, it’s no surprise that this remains a timeless film.

Is 'When Harry Met Sally…' Based On a True Story?

The short answer is yes — this legendary rom-com is inspired by the actual friendship of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron. These two talents you may know for also working on another rom-com Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and other projects. Because of the grounded moments of When Harry Met Sally… it’ll make you think that some parts of it are based on real events, and in some ways, they are.

According to author Kristin Marguerite Doidge in an article for Lit Hub (she also wrote Nora Ephron: A Biography), Ephron initially declined to take part in Reiner’s new idea about this rom-com because she did not agree with some of the messages as it was mostly from the perspective of a man, about his bachelorhood. So, she passes on this job. However, after a few months, the two meet up again. Reiner polishes the story and it piqued Ephron’s interest, so she decides to join the production. Little did they know that this would become one of the most beloved rom-com of all time.

Ephron created the main characters based on herself (Sally) and Reiner (Harry). Of course, before all of this, it is important to note that many parts of this film did not really happen in real life nor is it that the scenes that were pulled out from their real-life experiences are 100% a copy, but a couple of them are still very much based on their friendship and who they are as people. For instance, according to Doidge, there’s a scene that Ephron wrote where Harry and Sally are at a diner and she tells the server a very specific order. This characteristic of Sally wasn’t probably hard to create because this is based on Sally herself, and it is something that Reiner also noticed. Even the fight scenes are inspired by true events, rooted in their interesting friendship.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is the fake orgasm scene at the diner. And surprise, as said by Doidge, this is also based on a real conversation that Reiner and Ephron had. Apparently, Reiner asks Ephron what men still don’t know about women, and he says it in a manner that’s a bit condescending because there’s “no way” men don’t know everything about women already. Ephron then answers that women fake orgasms. Reiner was surprised and even asks a couple of women in a conference hall if what Ephron said was true, and they said yes, too, even though Reiner was adamant it does not happen to him. And now, we know it as the scene in When Harry Met Sally… — the reason why Kat’s Delicatessen was flocked by rom-com goers, complete with a sign that says “Where Harry met Sally… Hope you have what she had!” that points to the same table they sat on. If that doesn’t prove its celebrated status, I don’t know what will.

Overall, When Harry Met Sally… is a rollercoaster of a rom-com. It wholeheartedly deserves all the praise and love by people, up to this day. It made people feel all sorts of things, and it gave us a lot to admire. It is a timeless rom-com that gave us very long will-they-won’t-they, angst, feet-in-the-air moments. So, knowing that this is based on two people who were big parts of making this film possible is very interesting and makes the story even more cute than it already is.