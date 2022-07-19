1091 Pictures shared exclusively with Collider the trailer for its widely celebrated psychological demonic horror hit When I Consume You. Described as an urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, the movie centers around siblings who seek revenge against a mysterious stalker. The production company also trusted Collider to announce the release date of the upcoming horror flick: It premieres on VOD less than a month from now, on August 16.

The chilling trailer for When I Consume You reveals a gritty setting that seems to travel from a stalker story to a revenge tale – but there’s also something sinister lurking in every frame, which suggests we might be surprised by the turns it will take. There are secrets to be unveiled as well, which might indicate the siblings’ relationship is in danger of being damaged as the story unfolds.

In addition, the trailer reveals that, even though the siblings don’t exactly know what they’re up against, they will more than prepare to meet the challenge, and they’ll even get violent if they need to. It’s also exciting to see the main characters’ determination to put an end to whatever the conflict is, which deviates a bit from your average horror protagonists who normally sit and wait for the threat to find them.

Image via 1091 Pictures

When I Consume You is written and directed by Perry Blackshear, who made his feature film debut with 2015’s award-winning psychological horror movie They Look Like People. The movie earned an honorable mention at the 2015 Slamdance Film Festival upon its premiere. Blackshear’s new project has been featured in the official selection of several horror film festivals across the country, including Fantasia, Filmquest, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, and this year’s Panic Fest.

During Fantasia, Blackshear talked to Variety about his inspiration for the new movie, its supernatural aspect, and shared what he hopes to achieve with the premise:

“As I was writing it, there was this feeling that there’s stuff a lot scarier than death. Damnation, a bad death or a hollow death. After making ‘They Look Like People,’ which was very deep into psychology, we wanted to try something that was more supernatural. Also, I once learned you feel pain in the same receptors that physical pain spikes when you’re very lonely. It’s very much felt in the body. And I think we wanted to bring that sort of tactile nature to this enemy rather than just an ethereal spirit.”

Evan Dumouchel (Doctor Sleep), who plays one-half of the siblings, has previously teamed up with Blackshear as actor and producer in the filmmaker’s two previous films. The other sibling is played by Libby Ewing (Scorpion), and MacLeod Andrews (A Ghost Waits) rounds up the main cast.

When I Consume You premieres on VOD on August 16.

You can check out the poster and watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: