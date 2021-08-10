In a recent Reddit AMA thread, Respawn Entertainment confirmed that they plan on implementing the much-requested feature of cross progression into Apex Legends. They also made it clear there are a number of obstacles and challenges that need to be overcome before they do so.

With the tenth season of Apex Legends starting a few weeks ago, answered several questions posed by the community, including when players could expect cross-progression in Apex Legend. Ryan K. Rigney, the Director of Communication at Respawn Entertainment, responded by saying "next year." Rigney continued by explaining the difficulty of getting cross progression into the game, from both a technical and contractual standpoint.

"Cross progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," wrote Rigney. "It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it." Also in the thread, gameplay engineer Travis Nordin touched on the newly-introduced Legend, Seer. The character has seen some controversy as players believe he is too strong in the current meta. "[He] is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch."

Respawn introduced crossplay between PC and consoles in October of 2020, but fans have also been asking for the ability to have all of their progress, skins, and characters carry over between systems or want to make a complete swap over to a different piece of hardware. It also means that anyone who might have certain skins on one device but not on another will be able to have everything they have unlocked regardless of what they are playing on. Fans are also waiting for a next-generation enhanced version of the game, something that Rigney also commented on by saying "I WISH I had an update to share but we can't say anything definitive at the moment—so can't spoil anything here. Trust us tho, it's in the works and we're excited about it too."

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence began on July 26 and is available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch.

