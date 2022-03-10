Stream 'Death on the Nile' on HBO Max and Hulu later this month.

After premiering in theaters this February, Death on the Nile will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max later this month. The film is directed by and stars Kenneth Branagh who plays the eccentric mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh originally took on the role of Poirot in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which he also directed.

Death on the Nile is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and follows a murder mystery aboard a river cruise along the Nile. The novel was originally released in 1937 and is one of Christie's most successful works. The film, like Christie's novels, feature detailed settings often that feature global locations that let the audience indulge their inner explorer. And the swing from the arctic setting of Murder on the Orient Express to the lush landscape of Death on the Nile in Branagh's adaptations keeps the familiar stories refreshing.

Along with these beautiful and signature settings, Branagh's adaptations also lean into Christie's tendency for character-rich story-telling which features a large cast of wildly different characters that tell stories that often clash with each other, sometimes obscuring, but more often exposing a core truth.

Death on the Nile tells the story of a honeymoon gone wrong when their luxurious river steamer trip turns into a crime scene. Poirot attempts to solve a murder most heinous as the boat floats along with sweeping desert landscapes and the pyramids of Giza. The luxury and glamour of the boat's guests contrasts with the harsh but beautiful ecosystem that surrounds them.

Death on the Nile features an ensemble cast, starring Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile will be available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max in the United States beginning on March 29, 2022. It will be available on Star+ in Latin America on April 20, 2022, and on Disney+ in Europe, except for Spain, and Canada on March 30, 2022.

