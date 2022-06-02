The wait is finally over! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ on June 22, the streamer has announced. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the movie paves the path for the Marvel multiverse to break open.

To mark the occasion, a new online spot has been released featuring the cast of the movie. “It’s a story that will connect the MCU in new dimensions you never thought possible,” actor Benedict Wong said in the minute-long clip. “With maddening twists that’ll have you wracking your brains for answers," Marvel’s newest star Xochitl Gomez further teased fans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in U.S. theaters on May 6 and has grossed over $800 million worldwide. Sam Raimi has brought his brand of horror to the MCU as the sequel unlocks the multiverse and pushes its boundaries further. The movie picks up right after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Stephen Strange’s spell goes wrong and jeopardizes the multiverse. The story also crosses paths with WandaVision to integrate Wanda Maximoff’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch. Hence, Doctor Strange needs the help of his mystical allies both old and new to traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Breaks $800 Million Barrier at Global Box Office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Cumberbatch in the titular role, Wong as Sorcerer Supreme/Wong, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Gomez as America Chavez, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. Also, there are a number of special cameos to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The sequel marks the return of Raimi into the Marvel universe after directing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron, who previously worked on the Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston. Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige serves as the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson, and Jamie Christopher all serve as executive producers.

Check out the new online spot below.

Here’s the synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange

Found Footage Horror 'Exhibit A' Nails What So Many Other Films About Abuse Miss

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shrishty Mishra (11 Articles Published) More From Shrishty Mishra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe