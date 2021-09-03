Season 7 of Fortnite saw plenty happen on the Island of the Battle Royale giant. With things like Alien conquering the island and DC heroes making their debuts, it would only make sense that this season would go out with a bang. Now, the season is coming to an end with a new in-game event called Operation: Sky Fire on September 12

Revealed in a blog post on the official Epic Games website, Operation: Sky Fire will take place on September 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and will see you and a strike team infiltrating the Aliens' Mothership and delivering them a final message. The event will allow access to players for 30 minutes before to ensure that they are able to reserve a spot in the mission. Epic also made sure to let content creators know that the event is not replayable and that they will need to "take appropriate steps to record and archive your experience to share with everyone." This event will not only see the ending of the Alien Invasion but will likely also provide some sort of setup for what to expect in Season 8.

Image via Epic Games

With the season wrapping up in the coming weeks, this will be the player's last chance to complete any remaining Season 7 challenges. Epic also makes a point to let players know that their Gold Bars will reset with the Bargain Bin Wild Week that begins on September 9th. "To help you along the way, a new Legendary Quest will reward you for offloading your cache of Bars with some final XP to top off your Battle Pass." They say to make sure that players exchange their Alien Artifacts to get different Kymera styles and skin options. Finally, they note that while the Superman Quests that unlock unique Glider, Pickaxe, and Shadow variant of the Son of Krypton needs to be completed by the time Operation: Sky Fire begins, Quests from outside the Battle Pass like Vox Hunter and LeBron James Quests will carry over to the next season.

Operation: Sky Fire will take place on September 12. Check out the synopsis for Fortnite's Operation: Sky Fire below.

With the Mothership’s sights set on the Imagined Order’s secret base at Corny Complex, Slone has hatched a plan to end the Invasion once and for all. You’ve answered her calls, worked as an undercover agent for the IO - now it’s time to infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien’s occupation. It’s time to commence: Operation: Sky Fire.

