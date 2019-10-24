Harry Styles to Pull Double Duty as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest in November

0

Harry Styles will be returning to the SNL stage next month, but not just as a musical guest. It was announced today that Styles will be both the host and musical guest on the show’s November 16th episode, marking his first time as SNL host. Styles previously appeared on Saturday Night Live as musical guest when Jimmy Fallon was hosting.

While the One Direction performer doesn’t have a new acting gig to promote, he does have a new album on the horizon. He just released the first single “Light Up” recently, and while a release date for his follow-up album hasn’t yet been set, his SNL duties will no doubt further raise public interest.

Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II thriller Dunkirk and recently flirted with his first starring role as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. He ultimately passed on the Eric role in that upcoming Disney movie, but his potential involvement was further evidence that the performer is keen on continuing with a side career as an actor.

Next up on SNL, Chance the Rapper is host and musical guest for the October 27th episode, followed by Kristen Stewart’s first hosting gig since 2017. Then in December, Eddie Murphy makes his long-awaited return to the SNL stage—something the comedy icon told Collider’s own Steve Weintraub he’s already preparing for.