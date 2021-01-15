It’s a dumb thing to wonder about, but ever since the Capitol attack, one of the things I’ve wonder is how Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will cover it. I admit how strange it is that we look to a comedy for a deep dive on the news, but we’ve been that way for most of the century since The Daily Show with Jon Stewart endeavored to find the story between the stories—looking beyond a media narrative to see the social, political, and economic powers causing our current conflicts.

We’ll probably only have to wait a month for that story (unless something even more tragic and horrifying happens in the next month, which, let’s be honest, is completely in the realm of possibilities) as a new trailer for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver announces that the show will return on Sunday, February 14th. The trailer shows highlights from last season, which is a good reminder that even without the benefit of an audience or their studio Last Week Tonight was still the best comedy program in the darkest times, and I doubt anything is going to slow them down. The only ones they’re really competing with right now are themselves, and as long as they keep having outlandish ideas like trying to track down rat erotica and thirsting over Adam Driver on the regular, they should be just fine.

Check out the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 8 trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Last Week Tonight:

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, much-needed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues. As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a new administration in the White House, the eighth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series’ sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

