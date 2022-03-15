The MCU's newest superhero is coming to Disney+, and she's packing a pretty cosmic punch. Today, the streamer released a new trailer and poster for the series Ms. Marvel, along with an official release date: June 8, exclusively on Disney+.

The new series comes from Marvel Studios and follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a teenager from Jersey City who loves fan fiction and spending her days in the arcade. Kamala, among other things, is a major Captain Marvel fan, with an outsized imagination and a tendency towards teenage blunders. And like many teenagers, Kamala sometimes feels like she simply doesn't belong. But surely her newly found superpowers will help her to get along? Well, things might be a bit more complicated than that.

Ms. Marvel is, among other things, the MCU's first Muslim American superhero. Kamala Khan originated in the comics in 2013 and was given her own comic as Ms. Marvel in 2014. Kamala is the fourth iteration of the character, which originated with Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers.

The new series will follow Kamala as she struggles to balance superhero life with teenage angst. The new trailer shows Kamala's journey to accepting herself and her powers. As Kamala says herself in the trailer, "it's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world." But maybe, like so many comic book stories have told us, it is those who are otherwise overlooked who hold the power necessary to save the world. And certainly the new series, just like the comic book character that it is based on, seeks to highlight a demographic that has been unfairly sidelined in the comic book community (and canon).

Ms. Marvel is one of the many less highlighted Marvel characters who have been given renewed attention thanks to the growing library of Marvel content on Disney+. Previously overlooked characters such as Wanda Maximoff, who previously held supporting roles in Marvel films, have recently gotten their own stories told through Disney+ original series.

Ms. Marvel also Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Directors for the series include Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali executive produce. Co-executive producers include Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali, who also serves as head writer.

Ms. Marvel premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 8.

