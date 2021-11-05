It seems there is unfortunate news for those eager to acquire the sequel to the Nintendo Switch. According to the Japanese videogame company, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not be coming any time soon, since it is still undergoing the planning phase and therefore far from close to making its debut.

Even though it’s been five years since the Switch was first released in March 2017, sales are still incredibly high, making it one of the best-selling consoles Nintendo has ever made. The Switch Lite came in September 2019 and last month, the Nintendo Switch OLED was released. Unfortunately, the Switch OLED is not the 4K successor that had been rumored for a while.

The rumors suggested that the Switch 2 would be hitting the shelves sometime around the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. However, Nintendo has denied that a 4K compatible hand-held gaming device is currently in the works. It seems that for now, players can find consolation in the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

The main novelty of this new console is the OLED panel, which has enhanced the graphics and increased the internal storage space to double that of a regular Switch. Other than these new aspects, it has been said that the internal part has not undergone any major upgrade. According to the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, the overall sales have not been affected: “Sales of the original Switch, as well as the Lite model, remain firm even after the OLED model’s release.”

Furukawa has also made a statement that Nintendo is using its resources to focus on more besides the latest OLED model which gives us hope that there is indeed some thought and work being put into a possible successor for the Switch.

While we wait for the Nintendo Switch 2, the new OLED Nintendo Switch is available for purchase now.

