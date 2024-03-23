The Big Picture The Acolyte is set in the High Republic era right before the Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, showing the beginning of the Jedi's downfall.

One of the greatest problems of the High Republic era was with a group of people called the Nihil, who almost brought down the Republic with the Great Hyperspace Disaster.

The defeat of the Nihil left the Jedi uncontested in the galaxy, marking a new era of their power.

The first trailer of The Acolyte is here, revealing a whole new era of Star Wars storytelling to screens. There are Jedi all over the galaxy, from the Jedi Temple in Coruscant to shady cantinas in the Outer Rim. They are at the peak of their power, and their light reaches everywhere - to the point where it feels almost blinding. Not even in the Prequel Trilogy were they ever this powerful. That's because The Acolyte is set nearly a century before The Phantom Menace, and what the series will show us is actually the very beginning of their downfall. This is the end of the High Republic era, a period of peace, progress, and enlightenment in the Star Wars galaxy, guided by the light of the Jedi and the wisdom of the Republic.

The Jedi and the Senate Expanded the Republic to the Furthest Reaches of the Galaxy

By the time the Prequels take place, the Galactic Republic is all but omnipresent. Every major star system has representatives in the Senate and can call on the Jedi to aid in settling conflicts, but it wasn't always like that. The Republic stood for a thousand years, and only when it was around seven centuries old did it start properly expanding to take the ideals of peace and justice even to the remotest corners of the galaxy. This was an idealistic process, devised with the sole intention of making life better for everyone in the galaxy.

Of course, in such a big galaxy, this isn't easy. From the Core to the Mid-Rim, the Republic was already pretty well established, but the Outer Rim was still mostly uncharted, and new systems were discovered every day — like Shili, where the Togruta species comes from. People from the Core Worlds were also moving to the Outer Rim to become settlers on planets rich in natural resources. To promote the Republic and ensure the protection of its citizens, Chancellor Lina Soh started a number of projects that would become known as her "Great Works," which were developed in partnership with the Jedi.

The greatest of these projects was the construction of the Starlight Beacon, a space station in the Outer Rim meant to serve as a trade hub and Jedi base, facilitating the access of faraway systems to things that used to only be available to the Core Worlds. Other works included the Republic Fair and the expansion of bacta production, as well as peace treaties between warring species like the Mon Calamari and the Quarren. To strengthen the message she wanted to convey, Chancellor Soh coined her iconic catchphrase: "We are all the Republic."

At that time, the Jedi Order was also a little different. Not only did they wear brighter colors, but their role as protectors of peace and justice was executed to the letter. Chancellor Soh was a respected friend of the Jedi, and her actions were often in sync with the rulings of the Council. The Order also had outposts even in the remotest of systems and helped the Republic organize outreach missions across the Outer Rim, which greatly helped them consolidate the mythological status they would be famous for over the following centuries. Some of their brightest were Masters Avar Kriss and Stellan Gios, along with Knight Elzar Mann, among many others.

The Nihil Nearly Succeeded in Destroying Everything the Jedi and the Republic Had Built

As bright as the legacy of the High Republic era is, that time wasn't also without its troubles — great troubles. The Jedi seemed to have a monopoly over the Force, and there was no Dark Side user to be found, but that doesn't mean they weren't challenged. A group of marauders called the Nihil eventually became such a huge threat, it nearly succeeded in bringing down people's faith in the Republic. They sought to undo everything the Republic and the Jedi had ever accomplished, driven by a decades-long long grudge held by their leader, the Evereni barbarian Marchion Ro, against the Jedi. Ro was a terrifying sight himself with his sickly blue skin and pitch-black eyes, but the things he did were even worse.

The threat of the Nihil began by attacking hyperspace itself, which, at that time, was still being mapped. Marchion Ro had a secret way of obtaining "hyperspace paths," like routes that allowed Nihil ships to maneuver in hyperspace without having to travel only in a straight line. A Nihil ship could jump from any point in the galaxy to get anywhere they wanted; if they wanted to jump and arrive at the exact same spot, for example, they could. Using this technology, they caused the Great Hyperspace Disaster, in which a huge freighter, the Legacy Run, was destroyed mid-jump, with huge parts of it coming out of hyperspace at various places in the Outer Rim, killing millions of beings. For a long time, hyperspace itself was damaged because of this.

After causing the Great Hyperspace Disaster, Marchion Ro turned his sights to the Starlight Beacon, which he managed to bring down on the ocean planet Eiram. He also managed to completely secede a huge chunk of the Outer Rim and cut all communications with the Republic, which he called the Occlusion Zone. No one could get in, no one could get out. To get the upper hand over the Jedi, however, he brought out ancient beings known as the Nameless (or Levelers). The Nameless fed on the Living Force itself, and could consume the energy of a living Jedi until turning them into dust - literally. The sight of one of them being turned into dust was enough to make many Jedi flee in terror at that time.

The Fall of the Nihil Meant the Jedi Were Now Uncontested in the Galaxy

The High Republic publishing initiative is still ongoing at Lucasfilm, with new novels and comics slated to come out this year. However, one thing is for certain: eventually, the Jedi defeat the Nihil. This isn't even a spoiler, it's a simple fact. There is no mention of the Nihil as an existing threat anywhere in the canon from the end of the High Republic era onward. By then, Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) was already a youngling in the Jedi Order, for example, and the events of The Acolyte are likely to be what signals the end of that era, too.

The Nihil were not Force-sensitive, and most of them didn't even believe in the Force. Everything they accomplished (or destroyed), they did out of pure hatred for the Jedi and the Republic, with a lot of strategic thinking, brute force, and violent action by Marchion Ro. The darkness he spread throughout the galaxy was deep, but, eventually, the Nihil were bound to wear themselves out and be defeated. Before them, the Jedi were an uncontested power in the galaxy, and, after them, they got this status back and stronger than ever. What could possibly try and stand up to them? There had been no Sith or Dark Side threat for millennia, and the only people who challenged them were eventually defeated to the point of becoming bookmarks in history books, so they were mostly unchecked. At least until The Acolyte starts, and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) comes along.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on June 4. You can catch up on everything Star Wars on Disney+.

