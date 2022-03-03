2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig (The Unforgivable). Besides Pattinson, the movie stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, among others. The Dark Knight's return to the big screen is definitely something all the fans have been waiting for but in case you'd like to watch the movie from the comfort of your home, we have options. This handy guide will answer every question you may have about when you'll be able to stream The Batman on HBO Max.

When Is The Batman Arriving on HBO Max?

The Batman is expected to swoop down on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release. The movie is set to arrive in US theaters on March 4, 2022, so that sets the expected streaming date on April 19, 2022. Now, this date hasn't actually been confirmed yet.

Last year, Warner Bros. had chosen to simultaneously release movies in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. So some fans did expect the same thing to happen with The Batman. However, plans change, and Warner Bros. has announced that starting in 2022, their movies won't be released on streaming until 45 days after their theatrical releases. But we don't have official confirmation on The Batman's streaming date yet and depending on how well it does at the box office, the film's streaming release could be pushed back.

When Is The Batman Leaving HBO Max?

Well, that's the really good news. Right now, it looks like The Batman will be here to stay once it arrives on HBO Max. With movies like The Suicide Squad, fans only had about a month to watch the film on HBO Max. But that was because those movies had same-day releases. Now it looks like that might be a thing of the past, at least for now. So you don't have to worry about The Batman leaving HBO Max once it arrives. At least, not for a while.

Is The Batman in the DCEU?

No, The Batman is not part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). But don't get too disappointed that you won't get to see Battinson hanging out with the Justice League. The movie is expected to set up its own shared universe, with plans for two sequels and two spinoff shows already in development. In short, it's a good time to be a Bat-fan!

Does HBO Max Have All the Batman Movies?

HBO Max does have most of the Batman animated movies but when it comes to live-action, it's a bit of a mixed bag. While the more recent Batman movies are on the streaming service, you will have to go elsewhere to watch the older ones. Here's where every live-action Batman movie since the 1966 Batman is currently available for watching:

Batman (1966): Although there were two theatrical serials about Batman in the 1940s, Batman: The Movie is the first proper feature film about the hero. This light take on the Dark Knight stars Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin and is an adaptation of the 60s Batman series. Unfortunately, the movie isn't available for streaming anywhere but you can buy or rent it on almost all the major online video stores.

Batman (1989): Directed by Tim Burton, this movie stars Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. Like The Batman, the 1989 movie is also set early in the hero's career. Unfortunately, you can't watch this on HBO Max either but the film is available on Hulu.

Batman Returns (1992): Burton's sequel to his 1989 movie introduced Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and Danny DeVito's Penguin to the mythos. Again, Batman Returns is also only available for streaming on Hulu.

Batman Forever (1995): Joel Schumacher's neon-drenched take on the Batman stars Val Kilmer in the lead role. Other stars appearing in the movie include Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Chris O'Donnell, Nicole Kidman, and Drew Barrymore, among others. While the movie isn't considered one of the best films in the franchise, it does have a loyal fan following and it certainly presents a unique, surreal vision of Gotham City. Batman Forever is currently on Hulu.

Batman and Robin (1997): Technically, Batman and Robin is a sequel to Batman Forever even though it has a different actor playing Batman. It helps that Kilmer's replacement was George Clooney. The movie also introduces Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mister Freeze. Joel Schumacher's second Batman film is also only streaming on Hulu right now.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012): When Christopher Nolan rebooted the Batman franchise with Christian Bale in the title role, he created a more grounded version of the character that helped boost the Dark Knight's popularity to greater heights. All three of Nolan's Batman movies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, are currently available on HBO Max.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): Ben Affleck's time as Batman is polarizing, to say the least. Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has as many detractors as it has fans but if you want to watch the movie ahead of The Batman, you can catch it on HBO Max.

Justice League (2017): Both the original theatrical version of this movie and Zack Snyder's cut are available on HBO Max. While it's technically not a Batman film, Affleck's Batman is a main character and the film does focus heavily on him. Plus, it continues the story of Batman v Superman so if you want to see how that story develops, we'd recommend you watch this movie. Although, maybe you should watch the Snyder cut and not the theatrical version.

