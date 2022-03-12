Upon its debut, The Boys made quick work of cementing its status as one of the best television shows currently on air. As such, it comes as no surprise that there is significant interest in the upcoming third season. Fans and eager viewers will be delighted to know that the wait for the third season is almost over as the upcoming season is set to debut in June.

The series — which has been a ratings darling for Prime Video — is set in a universe where superheroes are corrupt, abusive, and arrogant behind the facade of their picture-perfect hero identities and work for the public. The show follows two groups, The Seven — a powerful and renowned superhero team, and the titular 'Boys' who are looking to bring down the corrupt superheroes. The upcoming third season promises to deliver more of the thrills, craziness, and boldness that made the first two seasons such massive hits.

Since its debut, the show's release schedule has not followed a strict structured pattern; Season 1 premiered on July 26, 2019, with every episode being released at once. The second season of The Boys debuted on September 4, 2020, with three episodes, and then followed a weekly schedule after that, rounding off its sophomore run on October 9, 2020. The third season, which is set to premiere earlier in the year than the other seasons have, will follow a similar pattern to Season 2. Season 3 will premiere on June 3, 2022, with three episodes, and will then follow a weekly release schedule, airing every Friday until the finale.

With the explosive send-off the second season received, it is easy to see why there is significant anticipation for the third season; and as the newly released trailer has promised, fans are in for a crazy ride. This trailer not only gave fans a glimpse of a bolder and more audacious season, but it also introduced fans to some new faces that will be joining the show's cast. The Boys' extensive cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Jessie T. Usher, and Karen Fukuhara. Jensen Ackles is set to board the show in the upcoming season as the long-awaited 'Soldier Boy.' Alongside Ackles, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Wechsler, Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Katia Winter are just some of the new faces joining the ranks in Season Three.

The Boys Season 3 hits Prime Video on June 3. The first and second seasons are currently available for viewing on Prime Video.

You can watch the trailer down below:

