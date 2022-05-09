If you missed The Lost City in theaters or are eager to watch it a second time, Paramount+ has excellent news for you: the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure comedy will become available for streaming as early as tomorrow on the platform. The movie combines action with laugh-out-loud comedy by following a romance novelist who is pulled into a daring treasure hunt similar to her stories. The problem is, writing about adventures doesn’t make you prepared for them, and her company and "help" is the equally inept cover model of her novels.

The movie has been praised for the excellent chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, both of whom have led widely successful comedies like Miss Congeniality and 21 Jump Street, but had never starred opposite each other. The pairing worked: the movie grossed over $160 million against a $70 million budget, which isn’t huge but still managed to put The Lost City among 2022’s highest-grossing films so far.

The adventure also includes Daniel Radcliffe in its cast. The British actor has repeatedly been leaning into his comedic skills in order for the public to dissociate him from his most famous character as much as possible, and so far he’s done a pretty good job. In The Lost City, he plays an eccentric billionaire who kidnaps Bullock's character in order to make her look for the ancient city of the title. Radcliffe will also tickle his funny bone this fall in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he plays the title character.

The Lost City is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. The duo of directors previously helmed Band of Robbers and The Last Romantic, and are currently working on the movie adaptation of Masters of the Universe, which they discussed exclusively with Collider back in March. The duo also co-wrote the Lost City script along with Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Dana Fox (Cruella). The cast also features Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building), Oscar Nuñez (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Patti Harrison (Shrill), and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

Paramount+ premieres The Lost City tomorrow, May 10. The streamer also announced it is premiering the movie in Australia, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year.

Check out the film's official synopsis here:

Loretta Sage’s (Sandra Bullock) novels are filled with ancient tombs and daring adventures, but that doesn’t mean she’s prepared for them in real life. When she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to locate a legendary lost city, Loretta's handsome cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), sets off on a heroic but hapless rescue mission. Thrust into an epic thrill-ride through the jungle, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements, and survive each other, to find the city's fabled treasure before it’s lost forever.

