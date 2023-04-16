Netflix's reality staple, Love Is Blind, has finally released the final episodes of Season 4. Probably one of the messiest and most drama-filled seasons of the show thus far, when it came to saying "I do" at the altar, a few couples tied the knot while others backed away. However, nothing is for certain until the cast comes back for the infamous reunion hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, where they rewatch highlights of their journey in the reality show and reveal whether the couples who got hitched are still together. If you are excited to hear the Season 4 participants spill the tea, here is when and where you can watch the reunion.

When Is the Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion?

The last episodes of Season 4 came out on Friday, April 14, just in time for Love is Blind fans to catch up before the reunion happens over the weekend.

It will take place on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET and given the amount of controversy online over this season, the reunion promises to address anything from Irina and Micah's "mean girl" instances to Jackie deciding to keep the engagement ring despite breaking up with Marshall before they even had the chance to make it to the altar.

Where Can You Watch Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion?

As you might've guessed, to watch the reunion you must have a Netflix subscription. If you aren't a subscriber yet, there are a few options of plans you can choose from. The cheapest plan is the basic with ads, which costs $6.99 per month and gives you access to most of the series and films available on the platform with occasional ad breaks. The basic plan is worth $9.99 per month and different from the basic with ads, this one allows you to download content from the streaming service to watch when you don't have internet access. But there is a catch! If you have the basic plan, you can only download it onto a single device. Both basic options only allow one person to watch Netflix at a time. The other plans are the standard and premium, which are very similar to one another, with the only difference being the number of simultaneous streams you can have and the resolution. The standard option costs $15.49 per month, and it allows two people to watch Netflix at the same time with an HD resolution. Different from the standard plan, the premium option allows four people to use the streaming service at the same time, and it includes titles with HD and 4K Ultra HD for $19.99 per month.

Is the Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Happening Live?

For the first time, the Love Is Blind reunion will happen in real-time! The live event will be streaming via Netflix and subscribers can tune in by clicking the "Watch Live" red button. The stream will begin a few minutes before the reunion starts, so people can already join the waiting room as of 4:50 p.m. PT/ 7:50 p.m. Since the reunion will be happening in real time, viewers can engage with the conversation between the hosts and cast by submitting questions on Twitter and Instagram with the #LoveIsBlindLIVE. Although there may not be enough time to answer all the questions from the fans, there will be a handful of them that will be addressed in the livestream. You can also vote for the burning questions you would like the Lacheys to ask through the Netflix website.

Will the Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Be Available to Watch After the Livestream?

If you are worried that you won't be able to watch the reunion afterward because it will be a live event, you can calm down now. Like the prior Love is Blind reunions, subscribers can access the conversation between the hosts and cast through Netflix right after the livestream is over. It will show up as a brand-new episode of Love is Blind.

Who Got Married in Love Is Blind Season 4?

As previously mentioned, this was a heated season. For starters, Irina and Zack got engaged sight unseen but didn't hit it off outside the pods. During the honeymoon in Mexico, they broke off the engagement because Irina didn't feel physically attracted to him. After the awful time, he spent with his former fiancée, Zack reached out to Bliss, the second girl that he had a close connection in the pods. The two went on various dates together, leading Zach to propose to her during a boat ride. The two did make it to the altar, and said "I do". Other couples that tied the knot at the end of the experiment were Chelsea and Kwame and Brett and Tiffany (who became a fan-favorite).

Unfortunately, not all couples stayed together by the finale. Marshall and Jackie broke off their engagement before she even had the chance to try a wedding dress. After a few emotional breakdowns during their time in "the real world", Jackie called it quits and ended up pursuing Josh, her second close connection from the pods. Despite making it to the altar, Micah and Paul didn't get married. Paul said he wasn't ready to say "yes" to her because he didn't feel certain that they were that intimate.

Will There Be a Love Is Blind Season 4 After the Altar?

Since the first season of the reality show, cast members return for a reunion special called Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which is an opportunity for participants to share their relationship statuses with viewers and reunite with their friends from the pods. As of now, Netflix hasn't made any announcements regarding a Season 4 reunion special aside from the live event happening on Sunday. Yet, it is very probable that there will be a Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 4 in the near future given the amount of popularity online that this latest edition had.

In the meantime, you can also watch international versions of the show available on Netflix. Love is Blind: Brazil has two seasons while Love is Blind: Japan has one.