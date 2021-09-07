The wait for the first 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer is almost over.

With the debut of The Matrix Resurrections teaser poster and the official website, which offers random clips from the upcoming film, Warner Bros. has also revealed the first trailer for the fourth Matrix film will be coming on Thursday, September 9th.

At WhatIsTheMatrix.com, visitors can now “choose your reality,” in the form of a red or blue pill. Depending on the choice that is made and the time, viewers are shown a series of clips from the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections with various narrators.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Matrix 4' Poster Revealed as Official Website Launches With Over 180,000 Clips of Footage

But just three months before the release of The Matrix Resurrections, well, resurrecting the franchise, we still have yet to see a trailer. Although these quick clips on the website are enough to get fans excited, the full trailer will finally be released on Thursday. While it’s unclear what will be shown in the trailer, and if it will be the footage shown at CinemaCon, the sneak peeks shown on the website have revealed new and returning characters, as well as homages to the original film, the return of the pills, and plenty of maneuvering between mirrors.

The Matrix Resurrections will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, while the long-anticipated trailer will be released on September 9. Check out the teaser for The Matrix Resurrections full trailer below.

KEEP READING: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Footage Finally Gives Some Insight Into The Story

Share Share Tweet Email

PS4-PS5 Upgrades Will No Longer Be Free, Announces PlayStation Sony is cutting off their free upgrade support.

Read Next