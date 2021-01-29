[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program."]

It's totally understandable to be a bit confused as to when WandaVision takes place, seeing as how the first four episodes technically jumped from the 50s, to the 60s, to the 70s, and then through reality itself into a modern setting. However, thanks to the latest episode, "We Interrupt This Program," we now know exactly when WandaVision is happening, and it's actually before the most recent MCU film.

"We Interrupt This Program" opens with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Harris) experiencing "The Blip," the in-universe term for when the half of humanity snapped away by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War suddenly returned five years later, thanks to the end of Avengers: Endgame. That's the year 2023. Monica returns to her job at S.W.O.R.D. three weeks later, officially placing the start of WandaVision around 21 days after Endgame. Which is interesting, because the last theatrically released MCU film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, takes place about eight months after the end of Endgame, meaning WandaVision happens before Tom Holland's Peter Parker jets off to Europe and battles an insane illusionist played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Never a dull moment in that there MCU.

WandaVision is the first TV series produced by Marvel Studios to debut on Disney+, and so far it's been one half deeply-committed sitcom homage, one half vaguely frightening puzzle-box mystery. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two Avengers who are now living—trapped?—in a constantly-changing world based off sitcoms of decades past. Everything is pretty obviously not what it seems, starting with the fact that the last time we saw Vision, he was extremely not alive.

