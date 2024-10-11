Studio Ghibli has dominated Japanese animated films for decades with the likes of Grave of the Fireflies, Castle in the Sky, Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle, and Spirited Away. Just this year, Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. 2024 also marks the ten-year anniversary of Hiromasa Yonebayashi's When Marnie Was There, a coming-of-age film that was an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name from author Joan G. Robinson. It has the voice acting talents of Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimura, Nanako Matsushima, and Susumu Terajima, with wonderful English dubbing supplied by the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Kiernan Shipka, Catherine O'Hara, and John C. Reilly as just a few names of its big star Hollywood cast. While When Marnie Was There is not as fantastical as some other iconic anime films, it makes up for it by giving us a story that is both a feast for the eyes and the heart. That's the real magic of movies.

'When Marnie Was There' Is a Coming-of-Age Story

Just like the British young adult novel it was based on, When Marnie Was There tells the story of a twelve-year-old girl named Anna Sasaki, voiced by Sara Takatsuki for the Japanese version and Hailee Steinfeld for the English dubbing. Anna is a very shy girl with no friends who keeps to herself. The first time we meet her is at a playground filled with kids laughing together, but Anna sits all alone on a bench, her face rigid, as she draws a perfect recreation of the play area. Her voiceover tells us, "In this world, there's an invisible magic circle. There's an inside and an outside. Those people are on the inside of the inside of the circle, and I'm outside, but it doesn't really matter." Anna hates herself and is prone to near panic attacks, but we don't yet know the root of her problems. It's not that Anna is bullied, as people like her, but she retreats from people anyway.

Anna doesn't have parents, so she lives with a foster mom, Yoriko, voiced by Nanako Matsushima and Geena Davis. With Anna in such a glum state that only seems to be getting worse, her doctor suggests that Yoriko send her to live with her relatives for a while for some fresh air. We get no outbursts from Anna, but a girl who simply, without much to say, does what she's told. She arrives in a picturesque seaside village to stay with Kiyomasa (Susuma Terajima and John C. Reilly) and Setsu Oiwa (Toshie Negishi and Grey Griffin), not the stereotypical villains who don't want the burden, but good, kind people who welcome Anna in with open arms and accept her for who she is. They are a happy couple who love nothing more than to cook together, and they trust Anna to go off on their own, so maybe with such a great environment, Anna will finally thrive.

Anna still struggles, raging at girls her age who try to be her friend, but everything changes when she discovers the mysterious mansion across the marsh that floods at night when the tide comes in. It's there that she meets another girl, the blonde-haired Marnie (Kasumi Arimura and Kiernan Shipka), the daughter of a rich family who doesn't pay much attention to her. Anna and Marnie quickly form a tight bond, but with Marnie not allowed to travel too far, and wanting to keep her new friendship a secret, something more is going on.

'When Marnie Was There' Finds Beauty in the Everyday

In an era of computer animation, Studio Ghibli is known for its vibrant hand-drawn style, making any film they create that much more lifelike and intimate. That intimacy can be heartbreaking in something like Isao Takahata's Grave of the Fireflies, as not even animation can desensitize us from the horrors of war and how children respond to it. That style makes scenes of a girl flying on her broom in Kiki's Delivery Service come across as high art, the hovering world in Castle in the Sky pop, and the fantastical pictures in Spirited Away feel like a dream. When Marnie Was There doesn't have flying castles or brooms, or dragons, but just a lonely girl in a small town trying to make it.

This is why Hiromasa Yonebayashi was the perfect choice for director, as he spent 18 years with Studio Ghibli, having worked in key animation for Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo, before directing his first feature, 2010's The Secret World of Arrietty. Arrietty was a movie about tiny people who reside in the walls of normal-sized humans, allowing Yonebayashi to show the grandeur of a normal wood made big. When Marnie Was There doesn't have a gimmick like that, but beauty is found in everyday life, even if Anna might miss it happening around her. The immense detail that's put into a simple cooking scene, or the way the sun bounces off the water, is more lively than anything we can make on a computer screen. Although the story here might be slower, it's impossible to ever be bored when we have a world that pulls us in and makes us a part of it like this movie does.

Anna and Marnie's Friendship Makes 'When Marnie Was There' a Must-See For All Ages

Image via Toho

This doesn't mean that When Marnie Was There is a straightforward story with nothing mysterious happening. The trick is that those mysteries are hidden beyond the edges instead of put right in front of our faces. Anna and Marnie make an instant connection, with Anna completely in awe of this girl she just met, and Marnie not wanting to leave. We don't know why they're bonded so easily, except to wonder if it's the inklings of a first love, but that's not it. If When Marnie Was There has any flaws, it's that while we can see the deepness of their immediate connection, we can't quite feel it ourselves because we don't understand it, as they immediately go from strangers to best friends. They need each other, but why?

It's hard to get sidetracked, however, when we have little things like how Anna's face changes, the sullenness gone whenever she sees Marnie, only for it to break again when Marnie mysteriously disappears at moments. Hailee Seinfeld is seamless in the English dub, making her voice small and afraid when need be, and bigger and more full of confidence and excitement whenever Marnie is around. Marnie herself feels underwritten, a character who is only interesting because of where she lives, but in one crucial second-act scene, the girls begin to tell each other their secrets, revealing their hidden pain. It's then that certain things begin to click, and you might think that you know why Marnie's presence is so meaningful, but the twist is bigger and more emotional than you can imagine.

Studio Ghibli has been able to transport its viewers to other worlds in a way that no other animation studio can, but When Marnie Was There proves that you don't need to fly, live on floating worlds, or have dragons to be taken to somewhere else. Through its mesmerizing colors and a story that grows on you and transforms in your mind as the layers peel away, When Marnie Was There invents another world like one you know but have never seen before.

When Marnie Was There is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

