The time has finally come. After years of The Office routinely being one of the most-watched programs on all of Netflix, the NBC sitcom is due to leave the streaming service at the end of next month. We’ve known this was coming for some time, but today Netflix confirmed the official departure date: December 31st.

The Office debuted on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons, ending its run in 2013 after a series of ups and downs that saw numerous Emmy nominations, ratings smashes, and eventually a decline in viewership. But the workplace series gained an entirely new audience when it came to Netflix, and turned into one of the most watched (and rewatched) shows on the entire streaming service, routinely beating out Netflix originals.

Alas, all good things come to an end. All nine seasons of The Office will leave Netflix on December 31st, but they’re not leaving the streaming world entirely. Instead, the show will next be available to stream on Peacock, the newly launched streaming service from NBCUniversal.

Indeed, NBCUniversal – which owns the streaming rights to The Office – let the show’s license to Netflix expire once they formulated plans to build out their own streaming service. They saw how popular the show was on Netflix and decided it could serve as an anchor of sorts for their own streaming service.

Peacock actually has two tiers – one is free and comes with over 13,000 hours of programming (with ads), while Peacock Premium is just $4.99 a month and features more than 20,000 hours of programming. And Peacock is lowkey kinda great. They’ve got shows like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as a bevy of NBCUniversal feature films (like the Bourne series) and all of NBC’s late night programming. And in terms of originals, The Amber Ruffin Show and A.P. Bio are absolute delights.

But of course there’s another option if you want to keep bingeing The Office over and over – just buy it. The complete series is available on DVD and Blu-ray and it comes complete with deleted scenes, extended “producers cuts” of episodes, commentaries, blooper reels and more. And the best part is you’ll own the show, and thus won’t have your viewing habits left in the hands of corporate America’s game of musical chairs when it comes to streaming licenses. Physical media is becoming more and more valuable as different studios launch their own streaming services and all your favorite stuff gets spread out across 27 different platforms. So why not just own it outright and watch it whenever you want?

For now, if you’re reliant on Netflix for you’re The Office fix, you have a little over a month left to get in as much watching as you can.

