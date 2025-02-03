Some genres just go well together. Thriller and crime or sci-fi and horror are pairings as unassailable as, say, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Another complementary example is romance and suspense; like the Gothic romance sub-genre, mixing pulse-pounding danger with a heart-pounding love story often leads to equal parts tension and swooning. When the Phone Rings is the K-Drama equivalent of peanut butter and jelly on sliced bread. The 2024 Korean limited series spins a romantic melodrama mystery out of the arranged marriage trope, complete with a luscious, fraught atmosphere, sizzling chemistry between its enemies-to-lovers lead couple, and enough surprises to make your head spin.

What Is 'When the Phone Rings' About?

Image via Netflix

Baek Sa-eon (Yoo Yeon-seok) is a former television journalist turned political star on the rise. Highly regarded by both his peers and the public for his well-spoken presence (and handsome looks), Sa-eon keeps his professional and personal lives strictly separate. Nothing can interrupt his goals — least of all, his secret wife, Hong Hee-joo (Chae Soo-bin), the step-daughter of a prominent businessman (Choi Kwang-il). Three years before the series starts, Hee-joo's older sister, In-ah (Han Jae-yi), abruptly abandons her family, her career, and her contract engagement to Sa-eon. Hee-joo's ambitious parents force their younger daughter to marry Sa-eon in In-ah's stead, essentially selling her to a callous man who calls Hee-joo a hostage on their wedding day.

Ever since they said their vows, the reluctant spouses have avoided one another out of disinterest, hostility, and fear — although married by law, they live emotionally distant lives in the same apartment. But when a thwarted kidnapping attempt throws the couple’s normalized yet miserable dynamic into chaos, the forced proximity of said turmoil gradually painfully unearths their true feelings.

'When the Phone Rings' Balances Thriller Twists With Romance