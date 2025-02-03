Some genres just go well together. Thriller and crime or sci-fi and horror are pairings as unassailable as, say, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Another complementary example is romance and suspense; like the Gothic romance sub-genre, mixing pulse-pounding danger with a heart-pounding love story often leads to equal parts tension and swooning. When the Phone Rings is the K-Drama equivalent of peanut butter and jelly on sliced bread. The 2024 Korean limited series spins a romantic melodrama mystery out of the arranged marriage trope, complete with a luscious, fraught atmosphere, sizzling chemistry between its enemies-to-lovers lead couple, and enough surprises to make your head spin.
What Is 'When the Phone Rings' About?
Baek Sa-eon (Yoo Yeon-seok) is a former television journalist turned political star on the rise. Highly regarded by both his peers and the public for his well-spoken presence (and handsome looks), Sa-eon keeps his professional and personal lives strictly separate. Nothing can interrupt his goals — least of all, his secret wife, Hong Hee-joo (Chae Soo-bin), the step-daughter of a prominent businessman (Choi Kwang-il). Three years before the series starts, Hee-joo's older sister, In-ah (Han Jae-yi), abruptly abandons her family, her career, and her contract engagement to Sa-eon. Hee-joo's ambitious parents force their younger daughter to marry Sa-eon in In-ah's stead, essentially selling her to a callous man who calls Hee-joo a hostage on their wedding day.
Ever since they said their vows, the reluctant spouses have avoided one another out of disinterest, hostility, and fear — although married by law, they live emotionally distant lives in the same apartment. But when a thwarted kidnapping attempt throws the couple’s normalized yet miserable dynamic into chaos, the forced proximity of said turmoil gradually painfully unearths their true feelings.