Can't get enough of Koh Hansu in Apple TV's sweeping epic series Pachinko? The charismatic Hallyu star, Lee Min-ho, is finally making a comeback to the K-drama scene after five years with his latest project When the Stars Gossip (also known as Ask the Stars in Korean). Starring the "queen of romantic comedies" Gong Hyo-jin, Netflix's newest Korean drama tells the story of an unlikely romance that blossoms in the most dazzling setting of all — outer space! When the Star Gossip brings back Lee Min-ho's iconic comedic talents as seen in Boys Over Flowers and Personal Taste. The Pachinko star plays Gong Ryong, an intelligent obstetrician-gynecologist who suddenly embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a space station with a secret mission at stake. There, he meets Eve Kim (Gong), a perfectionist and an elite astronaut commander who has dedicated her life to the cosmos. The original series just launched on January 4th, airing episodes every Saturday and Sunday, and is a must-watch for lovers of zero-gravity romance!

Lee Min Ho Plays a Comedic OB/GYN in 'When the Stars Gossip'

Lee Min Ho's emotionally vulnerable performance in Pachinko caught the eyes of millions, with the episode centering around his character, "Chapter Seven," acclaimed as one of the best TV episodes of 2022. It's clear the growth of Lee's acting career has transformed him into a global star, and it comes as no surprise that his comeback to Korean television is in a series that showcases a new yet nostalgic side that will make fans swoon for him all over again!

So, what happens when the two main characters butt heads at the beginning of a K-drama? You guessed it! They fall in love, and this is the same deal When the Stars Gossip sells to their audience. Starting in Seoul, the rom-com follows OB/GYN Gong Ryong at the height of his career. Ryong is a dedicated, kind doctor who was raised by his three alcoholic "aunties" after his mother died from childbirth. Ryong is nicknamed a "birth-hero" within his community as he often finds himself having to help pregnant mothers in random situations. One day, he happens to save the daughter of the largest chaebol group, Choi Go-Eun (Han Ji-Eun), and the two quickly become engaged.

To win favor with his fiancée’s father, Ryong is discreetly assigned the task of conducting fertility research, with Choi Jae-Ryong (Kim Eung-Soo) funding his all-expenses-paid trip to space. But Ryong isn't ready for the physicality of space travel and the challenges of bonding with the meticulous personality of astronaut commander Eve Kim. While she is an expert in her field, Eve's years of living in isolation in space has made her emotionally guarded. The show explores the friction and eventual connection between Gong Ryong and Eve as they navigate their contrasting personalities, worldviews, and forbidden feelings despite each having a partner back on Earth.

'When the Stars Gossip' Tackles Themes of Love, Ambition, and Loyalty in Zero Gravity