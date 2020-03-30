Quibi’s Teen Murder Mystery Series ‘When the Streetlights Go On’ Revealed in First Trailer

“The summer of 1995 was the hottest summer in years.” That’s the way the first trailer for Quibi’s new “Movies in Chapters” show When the Streetlights Go On starts out. It’s both hilarious and frustrating to hear the nostalgic 90s described this way 25 years later; it may have been true at the time and even historically, but more recent years have put the 1995 American heat wave into a relatively cool category. All that aside, the new Quibi series feels like it may just be a new pop-culture phenom the likes of Twin Peaks or Stranger Things, if the fates align.

Here’s the story: After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation. All of that is teased in the show’s first trailer, which you can watch below, which also highlights the up-and-coming young cast, led by Chosen Jacobs (IT).

Written by Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, and directed by Rebecca Thomas, When the Streelights Go On also stars Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth, and Queen Latifah. Look for it on Quibi on launch day April 6th, along with more than 50 other titles.

Watch the first official trailer for When the Streetlights Go On below: