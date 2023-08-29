The wait for The Wheel of Time’s long-awaited return is finally over, with the all-new second season of the hit fantasy series arriving this week. The show’s second season was announced way back in 2021, before the show’s premiere, followed by its third season renewal announcement at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. An epic saga of war, magic, and mages, The Wheel of Time is adapted from Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s eponymous novel series, published between 1990 and 2013. The Prime Video original series is developed by Rafe Judkins, a television writer-producer who has previously worked on a number of popular shows like Chuck, Hemlock Grove, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Judkins serves as an executive producer and showrunner for the series.

The Wheel of Time follows Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred, a member of the powerful all-female magical organization the Aes Sedai, as she leads five people on a journey, believing that one of them could be the prophesied Dragon Reborn, who may save the world or destroy it. Pike is also credited as a producer on the series. The rest of the returning cast for the second season includes Daniel Henney stars as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kate Alexander as Min Farshaw, and Hammed Animashaun as Loial as main cast members. Other Season 2 cast members include Ceara Coveney, Ayoola Smart, Meera Syal, Natasha O'Keeffe, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata.

Released in November 2021, The Wheel of Time instantly became a massive hit among genre fans. Despite other similar shows in competition, like The Witcher or Shadow and Bone, this Prime Video original was at the top of Neilsen's Original Series Chart and clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes on its premiere. With its immersive plotlines, fantastical visuals, and a solid cast, The Wheel of Time has managed to become a successful show in no time and established a fan following, adding to the already expanding audience of the bestselling novels. After exploring the story arcs of the first book for the first season, The Wheel of Time Season 2 is expected to be taken mostly from the second book, The Great Hunt, and some elements from the third book, The Dragon Reborn. The third season, already greenlighted ahead of Season 2, is said to be based on the fourth novel The Shadow Rising. However, it will not be an exact adaptation, since the series’ progression is largely driven by its characters’ journeys. The second season will pick up from the cliffhanger climax of the first season and follow the powerful sorceresses preparing for a new battle against the Dark One. Packed with epic action, drama, romance, and mystical entities, the all-new season of this fantasy series promises an ultimate entertainer. And that's why we've put together this handy guide that'll tell you exactly when you can expect The Wheel of Time Season 2 to arrive on Prime Video. But first, the trailer!

Watch the Trailer for 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Released in July 2023, the official trailer of The Wheel of Time Season 2 reintroduces fans to their favorite characters. With an ominous rendition of Halsey’s “Control” playing in the background, the trailer runs a quick succession of scenes, where we see how Moiraine is preparing herself and her people for the upcoming “last battle” where she will confront the Dark One. If these videos are any indications of what’s coming, we can safely guess that the second season will explore more magic and more action, all culminating into a visually and conceptually intense season. Additionally, Prime Video also announced a sneak peek of the first few scenes from Season 2, Episode 1, which is said to be an adaptation of the prologue from the book The Great Hunt. You can watch this as a bonus feature at the end of the Season 1 finale.

When Does 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere on Prime Video?

The Wheel of Time Season 2's official premiere date is Friday, September 1, 2023, when it will be arriving exclusively on Prime Video, with the first three episodes releasing at the same time. However, it's important to note that all new releases on Prime Video drop at 12 a.m. GMT, which is 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. That means fans in the US can expect the episodes to arrive on August 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the link to watch it when it arrives:

When Is the Finale of 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Releasing?

The series is expected to premiere one new episode weekly after the three-episode premiere, which means the eighth and final episode of The Wheel of Time Season 2 should arrive on October 6, 2023. Read on for the full episode schedule.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Episode Schedule

The first season of The Wheel of Time had eight episodes of 60 minutes each, and the same schedule continues for the second season as well. The first three episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, i.e. on September 1, followed by each new episode releasing weekly, through October 6. As of now, only the first episode’s title has been revealed.

Episode 1: "A Taste Of Solitude", written by Amanda Kate Shuman - September 1, 2023

- September 1, 2023 Episode 2: September 1, 2023

Episode 3: September 1, 2023

Episode 4: September 8, 2023

Episode 5: September 15, 2023

Episode 6: September 22, 2023

Episode 7: September 29, 2023

Episode 8: October 6, 2023

Katherine B. McKenna, John McCutcheon, Dave Hill, Rohit Kumar, Rammy Park, Justine Juel Gillmer, Judkins, and Timothy Earle, are credited as writers for the rest of the episodes.

