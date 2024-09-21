The concept of horror on film is most often exhibited with masked killers, mutant monsters, or extraterrestrial terrors that live only in imagination. Defying that very concept, 1986’s When the Wind Blows presents a true existential terror that cuts to the core of modern fears. Using a simple, yet effective style of animation, director Jimmy Murakami brought Raymond Briggs’ gut-wrenching graphic novel to life, depicting the real horrors of nuclear war through a childlike lens. Peggy Ashcroft and John Mills give a terribly sympathetic voice to the potential victims of such a conflict, with the characters of James and Hilda Boggs representing all innocent people who face destruction in the wake of atomic war. When the Wind Blows is one of the saddest, most terrifying visions of an apocalypse ever put on film, and no less than in decades past, it is a film that demands to be viewed and appreciated.

How 'When the Wind Blows' Spoke to Its Generation

Nuclear weapons have been in the world since the first bomb went off back in July 1945, and though they have always been a menace to peace, fear of them had never been so real as in the early ‘80s. It was a time when the global rhetoric on nuclear war had intensified thanks to leaders like Ronald Reagan and Soviet premier Yuri Andropov. The distrust and aggression from both sides turned silent fear among the populace to vocal protest in the U.S. and in Europe. Particularly in the U.K., concerns over the eruption of nuclear devastation brought artists to the forefront of protest, with musicians (like Roger Waters, who wrote music for When the Wind Blows), artists, and writers alike lending their talents to the dialogue. One such writer was Raymond Briggs, author of the seminal children’s book The Snowman. Briggs wrote When the Wind Blows in 1982, during the height of a period now known as “the war scare”. In his novel, Briggs portrays the trials of James and Hilda Boggs, a retired British couple living in the English Countryside. The couple is shown preparing for an imminent nuclear bombing, surviving the initial attack, and bitterly suffering in the aftermath. In 1986, the story was adapted for the screen by Battle Beyond the Stars director Jimmy Murakami.

One of the principal critiques featured in When the Wind Blows concerns the civil defense efforts of the United Kingdom, particularly a publication called Protect and Survive. Throughout the film, James Boggs meticulously follows the instructions found in his Protect and Survive pamphlet. In it, British folk could find instructions on how to build an “inner core or refuge”, a lean-to shelter featured in the film made of doors piled over with pillows. Would-be survivors were expected to hide within this lackluster refuge for up to fourteen days after an attack. In the movie, James and Hilda are astounded at how they are expected to store provisions, use the bathroom, and stay sane in such cramped conditions for up to two weeks. In addition, these pamphlets instructed readers to paint their windows white and to wear light-colored, plain clothing to avoid thermal radiation burns. James and Hilda follow these instructions to the best of their ability, despite the obvious futility of their actions. At the heart of all of these scenes lies the blistering condemnation of the very idea of survival during a nuclear war. Not so much with people who hope to survive, but with governments attempting to justify brinksmanship and recklessness by preparing normal people to fight a hopeless war.

True Horror and Heartfelt Misery in Animation

When the Wind Blows was not alone in showing nuclear war on film, with earlier entries like Threads and The Day After bringing stark realism to the subject. While these films are both terrifying and upsetting, When the Wind Blows brings a unique level of empathy and innocence that is all its own. Briggs conceived of a quintessential British couple in James and Hilda Boggs, based partly on his own parents, and representing the stalwart optimism and old-fashioned innocence of the “greatest generation”. These are people who worked hard for what they had, survived The Blitz, and truly deserved an idyllic existence in their old age. Part of the bitter sadness of the movie is the thought that thousands of people just like them would suffer terribly because of the lunacy and idiocy of nuclear powers at war. When the Wind Blows is a lot like showing the pastoral paradise of Tolkein’s Shire, and then dropping a hydrogen bomb on it. It is shocking, horrifying, and utterly depressing, which is exactly what the filmmakers intended it to be.

In the film, while James is preparing his country home for “the bomb”, he is blissfully ignorant of the futility of his work. He trusts “the powers that be” to tell him what to do, just like they did during World War II. One of the major themes of When the Wind Blows is an odd sort of nostalgia for the big war, with Hilda even remarking that it was “quite nice, really”. Surviving the bombings of the past made them both feel like they could survive anything, and that the government would be there to help them through on the other side of the war. Even after the bomb falls, and in the midst of starvation and radiation poisoning, James constantly spouts slogans and reassures Hilda that the milkman will still come and that the emergency services will get to them in the end. This assault on innocence makes the whole prospect that much more saddening, especially when viewers consider that James and Hilda would be only two of many millions that would suffer similarly.

The terror of When the Wind Blows derives mainly from the stroke of imagination it inspires in viewers. The imagery is vivid at times, and terribly dark at others, with the animated characters moving in front of actual model backgrounds, which gives the whole movie a terrible realism. But Murakami and Briggs do not get overly graphic, not even with the detonation sequence; instead, the terror of the explosion is suggested subtly and artistically. When Hilda and James start to succumb to radiation poisoning, the more repulsive side effects are left to the imagination. The pair begin the film happy and bright, drawn in the same style as The Snowman, but by the end, they appear emaciated and sick. These poor people are isolated, starving, and stricken with radiation poisoning, without a real understanding of their terrible fate. The scariest part of When the Wind Blows is knowing that all of this could easily happen to us and our loved ones, too.

Raymond Briggs and Jimmy Murakami delivered one of the scariest and saddening parables put to film during a time when nuclear fears had seemingly peaked. The movie is difficult to watch, almost torturous in its unrelenting sadness, and yet, it is strangely beautiful in its tragedy. This is a film that becomes more relevant the more that nuclear weapons foment in the public consciousness, and unfortunately, it seems that the world is currently facing such a time, once again. Despite the promise of depressing terror, everyone should experience When the Wind Blows at least once, and be reminded of the terrible stakes of nuclear conflict, and how precious peace truly is.

