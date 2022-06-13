Deadline just revealed a new trailer for writer/director Connie Cocchia’s feature debut, When Time Got Louder, starring The Hunger Games alum Willow Shields. The film follows a young woman named Abbie who constantly faces the challenges of helping her nonverbal, autistic brother through life along with her family. As she heads off to college and starts experiencing independence for the first time in her life, she starts to discover herself, even though she's constantly torn about leaving her family behind. When Time Got Louder will make its world premiere during San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline.

The trailer shows how the heartwarming bond between Abbie and her brother Kayden (Jonathan Simao) began with her mother (Elizabeth Mitchell) explaining, at a young age, how he needed extra help from his big sister to get by. That bond stayed strong into high school as Abbie continues to help Kayden through life until she gets accepted to college. Once she's away, the trailer illustrates the two very different dynamics of the film, juxtaposing scenes of Abbie falling in love with another girl for the first time at a party and Kayden breaking down at home. Their parents continue to struggle with Kayden while Abbie enjoys her romance on the beach. It all sets up for the gut-wrenching rug pull - after their father (Lochlyn Munro) sends Kayden on a bus by himself, something happens that puts him in the hospital.

There are touches of CODA in the trailer with the issue of balancing family in need of help with one's own independence. Cocchia explained that When Time Got Louder came from her own experiences and how she wanted to shine a light on the struggles the families of those suffering from autism go through:

I have always had the desire to create unique and honest content around autism that enlightens our society on the profound effects autism has on an individual, their family, and their community. Not only is this a coming-of-age film where the main character explores her sexual identity, but it’s also a film that touches on the realities that those with autism and their families navigate on a daily basis.

Cocchia also praised the casting for the film for its authenticity, namely in regard to Simao. Outside his role as Kayden, Simao lives with Asperger's Syndrome. When Time Got Louder's cast also features Piper Curda and Ava Capri as Abbie's new roommate and girlfriend respectively. The film will be produced through Cocchia's production company, Cocchia Pictures.

Shields is perhaps best known as Primrose Everdeen, Katniss's sister from The Hunger Games film series, but she most recently appeared in a couple of television series including Netflix's skating drama Spinning Out, and The Unsettling. Simao, meanwhile, recently came onto the scene due to a brief appearance in Blue Steele before earning a recurring role on Disney+'s Turner & Hooch series. He's also a writer and director, creating the 2020 short film Separate Sights.

When Time Got Louder will get its world premiere during the Frameline film festival on June 20 in the Castro Theatre. Check out the trailer below: