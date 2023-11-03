This is it, folks. After an excruciatingly long wait, Attack on Titan is finally coming to an end. The series adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, is arguably the most popular shonen anime currently airing and also one of the most revered, so its culmination is certainly a big event and something that the fans have been anticipating for a long time. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the show about the fight for survival against colossal massacring Titans has gone through several ups and downs and put its characters and viewers through unimaginable horrors and existential devastation across its four seasons and eighty-eight episodes. Now, with just one episode left, it's all about witnessing the endgame of this emotional rollercoaster.

After nearly a decade, fans will finally get to say goodbye to their favorites such as Mikasa and Eren, and be there with them at the end of the line. The final chapters of the manga have already been huge topics of discussion online and have added to the anticipation of this final episode, with fans eager to experience the culmination and the fate of the events so far in the Eren Yeager saga. If you're a fan of the show and can't wait to see the resolution to the long existential battle between the Survey Corps and the Titans, read below to find out when and where you can catch the final episode of Attack on Titan.

When Is The Final Episode Of 'Attack On Titan' Releasing?

MAPPA will air the 89th and final episode of Attack on Titan on November 4, 2023, and end this saga. The episode is scheduled to air at midnight in Japan. It will then be available on Crunchyroll at 5:00 p.m. PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia.

First airing on April 7, 2013, Attack on Titan has expanded its story over four seasons and 88 episodes. The last season of the anime started airing in 2020, and the first half of this final chapter, the season 4 part 3 special, premiered in March 2023.

The episode, along with all previous episodes of Attack on Titan, will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, with the official English subtitles. The finale will also air on Funimation and Adult Swim, although the release date for the dubbed version is yet to be announced.

Watch The Trailer For The Final Episode Of 'Attack On Titan'

The final trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 4 was unveiled on November 3, 2023. The trailer confirms that the season 4 part 4 special episode of Attack on Titan will run for 1 hour and 26 minutes, concluding the final chapters of the beloved manga. The trailer gives us a look at the gorgeous animation of the finale, which shows that MAPPA isn't holding anything back. It promises the grotesque violence, agonizing pain, emotional dread, and philosophical insights into the nature of war and humans that we have come to expect from Attack on Titan. The trailer shows glimpses of key sequences adapted from the manga and promises a few final heroic moments from beloved characters, as it all comes crashing to an end. It ends with a foreshadowing of the now iconic final panels of the manga, which is set to emotionally wreck everyone when we finally see it played out.

More Anime Like 'Attack On Titan' That You Can Stream Right Now

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 -)

For fans of shonen anime, Jujutsu Kaisen would be the perfect watch after Attack on Titan. Following several classical tropes of the genre, Jujutsu Kaisen makes a comforting watch for many anime lovers. Where it stands on the same ground as Attack on Titan is its insistence on breaking shonen stereotypes. Starting with a protagonist whose morals never fumble, Itadori Yuji is a lovable presence in the world of curses and sorcerers. His morals and hope are tested over and over through the course of tragic events he is put through, just like Eren Yeager.

Even though the lines between the villainous curses and the Heroic sorcerers are much more black and white than the complex lines of evil and good in Attack on Titan, both animes don't fail to mention how humans can turn against their own when power is involved. The outdated and controlling ways of life and the urge to hold on to power are evident in the elders at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutstu High School. The anime points out age-old prejudices by contrasting them with Gojo Satoru's modern approach to teaching his students. Similarly, in Attack on Titan, the conservative ways of the leaders of the Survey Corps often clash with the outlook of Eren and his peers. Balancing between both embodying and deconstructing their respective genres, Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen make a familiarly entertaining watch.

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Left to navigate the meaning and consequences of their dual existence as orphans, Eren and Kaneki share a lot of emotional turmoil in Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul respectively. Starting off as victims of a threat greater than themselves, Kaneki and Eren are merely humans. Soon, the audience witnesses the fateful turn of events when the protagonists become what they were once victims of. Kaneki's transformation into a ghoul comes with betrayal, existential dread, and, a denial of his monstrous appetite for human flesh, similar to how Eren's transformation into a Titan gets forced upon him by his father.

Tokyo Ghoul follows the journey of Kaneki, as he fights his identity as a ghoul, is forever changed by the torture he goes through, and eventually turns rogue. As he tries to adapt to his new life, the lies of the world he was born into continue unraveling around him. The threat of definite extinction of his kind leads him to turn rogue in the end, in hopes of protecting the people he loves the most. Both Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul present complex psychological narratives intertwined with the violence inherent to the human world, making them memorable watches.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

Animated by Tatsunoko and directed by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion aired on Tokyo TV between 1995-96. Despite Evangelion and Attack on Titan having almost two decades between their release dates, the two anime series have more in common than one might expect. Starting with the polarizing protagonists at the center of both the anime: Shinji and Eren, both begin as young boys who are born in fortified cities, in a post-apocalyptic world where their lives are constantly under threat, only instead of Titans, giant beasts called Angels pose a threat to humanity's very existence in Evangelion, and both Eren and Shinji lose their mothers at a very young age.

Shinji gets lured into the Nerv, by his father Gendo, to pilot a giant biomechanical mecha called an Evangelion to fight against the beasts, while Eren is also left to become the pilot of his personal Titan, by virtue of his father. Both anime present the dubious loyalties of war by making beasts fight beasts, presenting the breakdown of an entire population of young people under the threat and promises of war, so if you enjoy Attack on Titan, you are bound to be invested in Evangelion.

