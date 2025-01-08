This favorite game show returns on January 8 for a new celebrity edition. What is Celebrity Jeopardy? If that were your answer, you'd be correct! The hit game show is back for a new season in the new year. With a star-studded lineup of celebrities standing behind the infamous podiums, the series is destined to entice viewers to play along from home. Jeopardy host Ken Jennings returns to guide the famous faces through a bevy of trivia questions as they play the beloved quiz show. In each quarterfinal round, one celebrity will move on until three remain for the grand finale. Who will join previous winners Ike Barinholtz and Lisa Ann Walter? Tune in and find out!

What Is 'Celebrity Jeopardy?'

Celebrity Jeopardy is the spin-off of the beloved game show where celebrities try their hand at the trivia game. Celebrity Jeopardy sees the head-to-head action of some of your favorite faces playing the game you love to watch from the comfort of your couch. The winner of the celebrity version of the quiz show will walk away with a million-dollar prize for their favorite charities.

When Does 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Season 3 Premiere?

Celebrity Jeopardy Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 9:00 pm EST. A rebroadcast of the premiere episode will air on ABC on January 11 at 8:00 pm EST.

Is 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Airing on TV?

Yes! Celebrity Jeopardy airs exclusively on ABC! As noted before, a rebroadcast will air on the weekend, Saturday, January 11.

Is 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Available to Stream?

Yes! Celebrity Jeopardy Season 3 will be able to stream on Hulu the day following its premiere on January 8. Hulu offers an assortment of subscription and streaming deals and bundles. A la carte, Hulu, with ads, costs $9.99 a month. Hulu, with no ads, costs $18.99 a month. Hulu streaming plus Live TV currently costs $81.99 a month. Hulu is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. The Legacy Bundle includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+, and ESPN+ and will cost $21.99 a month. The version with no ads is $26.99 a month. Hulu is also part of a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+, and Max. The bundle with ads will run $16.99 a month, while no ads cost $29.99.

Who Is Hosting 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Season 3?

Jeopardy host and former legendary contestant Ken Jennings will return as host for Season 3. Jennings took over hosting duties of the celebrity version when the original host, Mayim Bialik, departed.

Who Will Be Appearing on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' Season 3?

Season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy is about to welcome a huge group of famous faces as they hope to win the big prize at the end of the tournament. This season, Celebrity Jeopardy will begin with a Quarterfinal Round featuring Max Greenfield, playing for Wags and Walks, Camilla Luddington, playing for I Stand With My Pack, and W. Kamau Bell, playing for DonorsChoose.

The remainder of the season will see the likes of Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Rachel Brosnahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, D'Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Seth Green, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, and Roy Wood Jr.

Is There a Trailer for 'Celebrity Jeopardy?'

Yes! Celebrity Jeopardy teased the star-studded season with a trailer on their official Instagram account.

What Other Celebrity Game Shows Can You Stream Now?

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Inspired by the hit game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Amazon Prime revived the series in October of 2024 with a new title and a new host. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift's man, Travis Kelce, as he invites contestants to see if they are, in fact, smarter than a celebrity. The top prize is upwards of $100,000 as they answer questions from ten subjects from first to fifth grade. If they correctly answer the ten questions, they can answer a bonus prize comprised of a sixth-grade question. Contestants will flunk out if they incorrectly answer a question and are not saved by the celebrity who they pick to assist them. The game also features the Peek and Save cheat, as well as the Pop Quiz Cheat. In this edition of the show, one question during the game will feature an extra-credit prize via Amazon Prime. Celebrities who have appeared on the series include Nikki Glaser, Nicole Byer, Natasha Leggero, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lilly Singh.

'Celebrity Family Feud'

Celebrity Family Feud is the spin-off of the beloved game show. Since 2015, Steve Harvey has taken on the mantle of host as he welcomes celebrity teams as they play the classic game for charity. In each game's battle, the teams are either comprised of a celebrity and their loved ones or a full team from a film or show. Both teams will play the game where they must match the answers from an audience survey. Some celebrities are able to guess correctly, while others provide some hilarious and viral moments. The winning team will move on and play Fast Money. If the team wins Fast Money, they will earn $25,000 for the charity of their choice. If not, their charity will receive $10,000.

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

Based on the long-running game show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is the prime time edition on ABC. With Pat Sajak as the host and Vanna White as the letter spinner, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune features a trio of celebrities as they compete for money for the charity of their choice. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune follows the same format as the original series but with some minor differences. First, a bonus cash prize is awarded in each regular round, and second, the wheel features a different ratio of wedges, including four Million Dollar Wedges. The series originally debuted in 2021. Despite Pat Sajak no longer hosting the flagship series, he will be back to host the fifth season as his swan song. Season 5 was set to premiere in October 2024, but was pushed back to 2025. However, a holiday edition did air on December 2nd featuring Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon.

