With one of the largest fire departments, Chicago has a rich history and is one of the oldest organized firefighting groups in the U.S. It has inspired films and television, from retelling The Great Chicago Fire in 1938’s In Old Chicago to the classic 90’s film Backdraft which starred the likes of William Baldwin (Flatliners), Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Robert De Niro (The Godfather Part II). However, nothing dives quite as deep as Chicago Fire, a series that recounts the lives and emergency calls faced by rescue personnel, paramedics, and, of course, firefighters.

The series premiered in 2012 and is set around the fictional Firehouse 51. The groups seem to face some of the most intense situations ever heard of on a daily basis; it does provide a dramatized insight into what could happen in the line of duty. The show's success has continually pushed NBC to renew it year after year, and thankfully for fans, yet again, its 12th season is finally here. Whether you like to tune in to the shows broadcast on television or prefer to wait and binge it on streaming, Collider has the answers for when to watch Chicago Fire Season 12.

Is 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Premiering on TV?

Close

Chicago Fire will premiere on January 17th, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST, on NBC. The show is anticipated to air once a week for a total of thirteen episodes.

Is 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Streaming Online?

Chicago Fire Season 12 will be streaming online at NBCUniversal as well as NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Genres Action , Drama Studio NBC

Watch on Peacock

Can You Watch 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Without NBCUniversal or Peacock?

If you prefer to stream Chicago Fire Season 12 through another service, it’s expected to become available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, and VUDU.

Watch the 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Trailer

One Chicago revealed on its YouTube channel on December 11, 2023, that NBC’s Chicago Wednesday is returning.

Chicago Wednesday is a block of three series; Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., which air back-to-back on Wednesday nights. The trailer features all the teams performing dangerous missions, all while a somber version of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” plays in the background. Dramatic scenes of heartfelt moments with patients, dangerous fire rescues, and thrilling police calls represent each show and the excitement that draws such a vast audience.

What’s the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Episode Schedule?

Image via NBC

Episode 1: “Barely Gone” - January 17, 2024

“Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter; an arson case tests Kidd and Severide's relationship; Firehouse 51 says goodbye to one of its own.”

Episode 2: “Call Me McHolland” - January 24, 2024

“Mouch sets out to change his legacy and nickname; Ritter pushes Herrmann to see a doctor; Brett searches for the perfect wedding venue.”

More Shows Like 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 You Can Watch Right Now

Rescue Me (2004-2011)

Image via FX

Creator: Denis Leary and Peter Tolan

Cast: Denis Leary, Michael Lombardi, James McCaffrey, Jack McGee, Daniel Sunjata

Rescue Me aired for seven seasons from 2004 to 2011. It was a powerful dramatic series that offered a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the chaotic lives of firefighters while the events of 9/11 were still fresh on the world’s minds. Created by and starring Denis Leary (Wag the Dog) as Tommy Gavin, a firefighter dealing with the aftermath of that tragic event, the show followed the lives and coping mechanisms of Engine 62 in New York City. Tommy deals with his immense PTSD brought on by survivor's guilt. He also battles not only the dangers of the job but his own inner demons, including alcoholism and strained relationships. The show is known for its dark humor, even in the face of extremely serious situations. The cast had an incredible line-up, including memorable characters like Franco Rivera (Daniel Sunjata) and Chief Jerry Reilly (Jack McGee). It’s an emotional rollercoaster of a series and takes an in-depth look at the minds of those who risked their lives to save others.

Law & Order: SVU (1999-Present)

Image via NBC

Creator: Dick Wolf

Cast: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Christopher Meloni

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a classic television series that delves into the dark underbelly of crime in the New York City Police Department's Special Victims Unit. SVU is led by Detective Olivia Benson, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay (Lake Placid), and the unit focuses on investigating and solving heinous crimes involving sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The series shows many of the legal challenges that are faced by law enforcement in handling sensitive cases, often exploring the emotional toll on both the victims and the detectives. The team comprises a diverse group of characters, including Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Detective Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T), who strive to deliver justice. SVU doesn't shy away from addressing social issues and shedding light on the complexities of the actual criminal justice system either. It remains an iconic and influential part of the Law & Order franchise, captivating audiences with its shocking stories and commitment to helping the audience understand real-world societal challenges.

Station 19 (2018-Present)

Image via ABC

Creator: Stacy McKee

Cast: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss

Station 19 is a television drama that premiered in 2018, and is also part of the Grey's Anatomy universe, set in the heart of Seattle. The series revolves around the lives of the brave firefighters at Station 19 which is led by Captain Robert Sullivan, portrayed by Boris Kodjoe. The team faces incredible daily challenges both within the firehouse and on the front lines of emergencies. At the core of Station 19 is firefighter Andy Herrera, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, a competitor from Scream Queens, following her life in drama and firefighting. The show has an addicting storyline but it also explores relevant social issues and the toll that the job takes on these first responders. It also seamlessly integrates crossovers with Grey's Anatomy, enhancing the story for fans of the show.