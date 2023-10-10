Quick Links

When the air gets chilly, and all things smell earthy and spicy, you know it’s that time of the year again when you should get ready to be spooked. But if your average, one-off horror movies/shows are not getting you in the mood yet, we have got you covered with the ongoing epic FearFest 2023 by AMC and Shudder. The network’s hit horror marathon promises a gigantic, binging experience with 700 hours of films, shows, series, and specials, curated by the genre-specialist, Shudder, making it bigger and perhaps better than anything you have seen so far.

Although the FearFest officially kicked off in September 2023, it's still chugging along this October. From iconic genre classics like Friday the 13th, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street to newer, contemporary horrors like Candyman, Zombieland, and the Final Destination franchise, this season is going to be brimming with terror. Additionally, Halloween’s 45th anniversary, Rosemary’s Baby’s 55th anniversary, The Exorcist’s 50th anniversary, and new specials like The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and the Cursed Films documentary, among others, are also a part of the fest.

With all kinds of horrors and thrillers across supernatural, sci-fi, slashers, and psychological, FearFest 2023 is turning out to be one of a kind. So, this Halloween season, get ready for a chilling, thrilling, and killing season of terror. For all the details of the marathon, check out our guide below to find out when, where, and how you can watch FearFest.

Watch the Trailer for FearFest 2023

The trailer for FearFest 2023 was released in September, with the announcement of the epic horror marathon returning in October. The video is a mashup of clips from some of the best in modern and classic horror, across films, series, and shows and promises “31 days of most iconic shocks, slashers, and screams.”

In the 30-second trailer, you can catch sneak peeks of iconic films like Misery, Halloween, Chucky, Hellraiser, Friday the 13th, The Strangers, and the latest installment of the fan-favorite V/H/S. Gear up with your blanket, popcorn, and pillows, because it’s going to be a bloody, scary, month!

When Does FearFest 2023 Premiere on Shudder?

FearFest 2023 officially began in September 2023 but returned with a bigger, longer program schedule from October 1, 2023. You can currently watch all movies, series, and specials on Shudder and AMC+.

When Is the Last Day to Watch FearFest 2023?

The FearFest 2023 is currently ongoing and will run through October, ending with Halloween II, on October 31, 10 p.m. ET.

Fear Fest 2023 Schedule for October

With-Other-Horror-Franchises-Successfully-Developing-A-TV-Series-It-Should-Be-The-Next-Step-For-Halloween-Feature

The FearFest 2023 has returned once again for October, for the peak Halloween celebration. If September had titles like Perpetrator, Elevator Game, and Halloween., October has a fantastic lineup of bigger franchises, including all the sequels in Halloween, Friday the 13th, Final Destination series and not to mention some of Stephen King’s bests.

Check out the full schedule of all movies and shows for FearFest 2023, from October 10 to October 31, 2023.

FearFest 2023 Highlights for October on Shudder

While the October lineup for the FearFest is quite exhaustive with all kinds of titles, a few of them make for notable titles to watch this season. Check out the highlights for the month and save the date for your personal horror fest –

Creepshow Season 4

creepshow-season-2

The fourth season of Creepshow is set to arrive on October 13, 2023, as a part of FearFest. Executive produced by Greg Nicotero of The Walking Dead fame, Creepshow is based on the 1982 horror comedy film by genre legends George A. Romero and Stephen King. The Shudder original series anthology series features murders, monsters, supernatural creatures, and inexplicable events.

The Puppetman

Premiering Friday, October 13, this Shudder original film is written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Superhost) and follows a convicted killer on death row. He pleads innocent and claims that his actions are controlled by an evil force possessing his body. The Puppetman stars Michael Paré, Caryn Richman, and Alyson Gorske.

Night of the Hunted

Another Shudder original to look out for this season, Night of the Hunted premieres Friday, October 20, 2023. Directed by Franck Khalfoun the plot follows an unsuspecting woman who stops at a remote gas station late in the night and becomes the victim of a sociopathic sniper.

When Evil Lurks

Demián Salomón as Jimmy in When Evil Lurks.
Image via IFC

Premiering on October 27, 2023, this Shudder film is the streamer’s first Spanish-language original. Directed by Demian Rugna (Terrified), When Evil Lurks follows two brothers who find a man possessed by a demon and are about to give birth to an evil creature. The film stars Ezequiel Rodríguez, Eduardo Salomón and Silvia Sabater.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

Clown in Hell House LLC
Image via Shudder

Premiering on October 30, aka Devil's Night, this Shudder original film is a sequel to 2015’s Hell House LLC. Written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor follows a group of cold case investigators investigating unsolved murders from the 1980s at the titular Carmichael Manor, who disappear after four nights.