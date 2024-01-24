Ever since the late 90s, the opioid epidemic has run rampant throughout the United States, sparking violence, crime, and drug abuse. The CDC has noted that the dangers of drug overdoses continue to rise, specifically in rural areas, which, in part, sets the scene for the series Hightown. Based in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the seasonal vacation spot has relatively few permanent residents. With approximately 15% to 19% of Americans living in similar rural towns, there is undoubtedly a wide audience that relates to a series like Hightown — which is probably why it’s been renewed for its third season.

Whether you live in a small town or not, you might be curious to see the crime drama in its final season. Wrapping up the series, this might be the best yet, with twists and story arcs in every episode. That’s why we’ve come up with the answers for where and, more importantly, when you can catch the premier of Hightown Season 3.

Close

Season 3 of Hightown is set to release its first new episode on January 26, 2024.

Where Will 'Hightown' Season 3 Be Streaming?

Image via Starz

Hightown is a Starz Original program and is, therefore, being released onto its streaming platform.

Watch on Starz

When Will 'Hightown' Season 3 Be On DVD and Blu-ray?

Image via Starz

Although the first two seasons of Hightown are available for digital purchase on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu, there has yet to be a physical release of the series on DVD or Blu-ray.

Watch the Trailer for 'Hightown' Season 3

Starz released a trailer for the new season of Hightown on its YouTube channel on January 11, 2024.

The trailer kicks off with Jackie, played by Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), on the phone announcing that she has information about a murder. But as it cuts to a scene of Jackie drinking liquor at a bar while taking illicit drugs, we are reminded why the National Marine Fisheries Service Agent can be a bit unreliable with her information. As the sun lays over Provincetown in the late afternoon, Detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) calls Jackie into the office to talk, and while she claims not to know why they want to talk, scenes of her drinking, driving, and crawling through a window suspiciously play on the screen. As Jackie goes on about working on a missing persons case, the cast of the show flashes through in a montage, with buildings on fire and murder victims being discovered in various locations. The teams are forced to come together, worried that the other will step on their toes during investigations, police chases, raids, and drug deals. On-screen, the words “The lies come to an end” appear, signifying that all the mysteries in the series are about to come to a close. As each character is exposed, they are faced with a decision to make: will they accept justice or continue the life of crime all the way to the end?

More Series Like 'Hightown' Season 3

True Detective (2014 - Present)

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Creator: Nic Pizzolatto

Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali

True Detective is an anthology crime drama created by Nic Pizzolatto to have standalone seasons with distinct star-studded casts and mysteries. The first season started with Matthew McConaughey's (Dallas Buyers Club) haunting Detective Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson's (No Country for Old Men) complex Detective Martin Hart. Pizzolatto's creation was certainly a unique approach to a dark detective series using Louisiana as a backdrop. The undeniable chemistry between McConaughey and Harrelson set the tone, propelling the first season to critical acclaim, with multiple Emmy nominations and some awards. The following seasons maintained the show's high standards and incredible casting, including Colin Farrell (In Bruges), Rachel McAdams (Spotlight), and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), each contributing to the series' allure. But True Detective didn’t just rely on the strong casting; the cinematography also captures the moody atmosphere, invoking the audience to connect with the storyline. As each season starts with a fresh mystery, it remains one of the best crime dramas ever created.

Watch on Max

Ozark (2017 - Present)

Creators: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Actors: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner

Ozark is a crime thriller series co-created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix. The storyline follows financial planner Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), who relocates his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes awry. The series seamlessly combines family dynamics with the perilous world of drug cartels. Bateman's portrayal of Marty Byrde is spot on, as he appears to be a bumbling white-collar man crippled by paranoia, but his underlying wit and intelligence reveal surprises around every corner. Laura Linney (The Savages) plays Wendy Byrde, Marty’s wife, while their kids Charlotte and Jonah are played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. The show stands out for its relentless pace, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Watch on Netflix

The Wire (2002 - 2008)

Image via HBO

Creator: David Simon

Actors: Dominic West, Wendell Pierce, Lance Reddick, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan

The Wire is one of the most famous crime dramas from the 2000s that made its mark on television forever. It was set in Baltimore and explored the complicated relationships in the lives of law enforcement, drug dealers, schools, and the media. Creator David Simon's vision goes beyond conventional crime dramas by portraying the city itself as a central character. The show's five seasons unfolded not only criminal investigations but also the socio-economic challenges facing Baltimore. It also introduced the world to up-and-coming actors, including Dominic West (Chicago), Wendell Pierce (Selma), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation), and Michael B. Jordan (Creed), among others. The show accurately told a realistic depiction of urban life with a focus on systemic issues. It exposed how law enforcement engaged in legal gray areas as well as the effects of journalism, education, and politics, making it a thought-provoking and socially relevant masterpiece.

Watch on Max