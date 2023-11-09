Invincible has returned for Season 2; created by Robert Kirkman, the acclaimed writer behind The Walking Dead, the series tells a twisted and bloody superhero tale built on subverting your expectations. Kirkman's work on the Invincible comic book series began in 2003 and at one point, was going to be made into a live-action feature film directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. However, a movie was never produced, and Kirkman continued writing the comics over the next decade and a half.

Kirkman's superhero saga follows Mark Grayson, the son of the human woman Debbie, and Omni-Man, the greatest superhero on earth. While the comic series further developed the family and relatives, so far, the TV series has expanded on its other superhero inhabitants of Earth.

This set the scene for Prime Video to cast a surprisingly impressive list of voice actors, including J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), and many more. The new season recently premiered on Prime Video and you can finally watch the series on Prime Video; let Collider be your guide.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Genres Science Fiction Seasons 2 Creator Robert Kirkman Developer Simon Racioppa Number of Episodes 9 Network amazon prime video Streaming Service Prime Video

When Is 'Invincible' Season 2 Coming Out on Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

The premiere episode of Invincible Season 2 began streaming on the night of November 2, 2023. The second episode will be available to stream on November 9, 2023, at 8 pm EST.

When Will the Finale of 'Invincible' Season 2 be Released?

Image via Prime Video

The end of the first half of Season 2 will air on November 23 at 8 PM EST; however, Invincible will return after a brief hiatus sometime in 2024 to reveal the second half of Season 2 and its finale.

Watch the Trailer for 'Invincible' Season 2

The official trailer for Invincible Season 2 was released by Prime Video on October 14, 2023.

In the trailer, a battle-torn city is still fresh in the minds of its citizens, and a blood stain from Mark's battle with his father, Omni-Man, still remains where they left off. The unsettling realization that Omni-Man’s Viltrumite origins meant Earth was a target for destruction and colonization leaves Mark feeling conflicted as the Viltrumite blood runs through his veins. Mark's superhero identity, Invincible, and his ongoing desire to protect the world rage on, but his fear of turning evil remains. Nevertheless, other heroes come to vouch for Invincible, and when new villains appear, it is clear that Mark's Earth's genes are still very much intact.

Scenes of Invincible's battles flash on the screen while other heroes, such as Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) face off with her opponent. It also introduces a first look at the highly anticipated new villain, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and divulges some of his abilities and his menacing quest for revenge. However, a final announcement on the city’s mega screen shows Invincible announcing that “The more you resist, the worse this gets.” While buildings crumble, could it be true that Invincible finally turned against them?

'Invincible' Season 2 Episode Schedule

Image via Prime Video

Season 2 is set to release its first installment on November 2, 2023, and then every subsequent Thursday at 8 pm EST until November 23, 2023. At this point, the first half of Season 2 will pause after just 4 episodes, leaving viewers likely on a major cliffhanger while waiting for the final 4 episodes to air sometime in 2024.

More Superhero Shows to Stream On Prime Video

The Boys

Image via Prime Video

In a world where the existence of superheroes is normal on Earth, and they are more like celebrities, The Boys is a series that flips the script on the conventional image of superheroes. It follows a group of renegade vigilantes determined to expose the dark side of the superheroes who misuse their extraordinary abilities and value human life seemingly very little. The story follows the lives of these vigilantes, led by the relentless Billy Butcher, who is played by Karl Urban, and the elite superhero team known as the Seven. They are managed by Vought International, with a focus on their leader, the volatile Homelander, who is played by Antony Starr.

Gen V

Image via Prime Video

Gen V expands the universe of The Boys, shifting the spotlight to a younger generation of superheroes in training at an elite institution called Goldokin. The fresh group of heroes undergoes rigorous and dangerous tests to help develop and maintain control over their powers, which range from the manipulation of blood to controlling metal and altering size. The students of Goldokin, including Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Jordan Li (London Thor), Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), and more, grapple with their personal demons and the social difficulties that arise in school settings. There are, of course, also many ethical dilemmas that come with being in an environment overshadowed by the overarching influence of a corporate entity that governs the world of superheroes. Considering that these so-called heroes they look up to aren’t as genuine as they appear to be, the secrets that unfold may lead to a clash.

The Tick

Image via Prime Video

The Tick is a hilarious comedic angle on superhero lore, featuring an indestructible hero in blue who descends upon a city plagued by crime, played by Peter Serafinowicz. His quest to dismantle the criminal empire leads him to form an alliance with Arthur, an unassuming man who becomes his sidekick, who is played by Griffin Newman. Their adventures reveal that a legendary villain, long thought deceased, may still be in control of the entire city. As the two unlikely heroes bumble their way through the layers of conspiracy, their fantastical theories begin to fall into place. Although fans have been heard asking for a Season 3 of The Tick, and the series was very well received by critics, Amazon decided to cancel the series after two seasons.

