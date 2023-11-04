Among all the legends and legacies of the Wild West, there’s a name that the world should have heard of long ago but didn’t. Fortunately, showrunner, creator, and executive producer Chad Feehan (Ray Donovan) is finally bringing that story to life in Paramount+’s latest series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Based on the life and legacy of the eponymous first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal, the all-new series has become a highly anticipated one following the recent reprisal of Westerns on the small screen. Not to mention, this series is produced by Taylor Sheridan, a name almost synonymous with the genre. Although initially Lawmen: Bass Reeves was expected to be developed as a spin-off of Sheridan’s mega-hit Yellowstone, it is not anymore, and perhaps for the good of it. After all, a legend like Reeves does deserve his own story, and though eight hours might not be enough, it would hopefully do some justice to this overlooked piece of history.

Set in the Old West, west of the Mississippi River, Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of an enslaved Black man who escaped and became a federal peace officer of the Indian Territory based in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Thereafter, he captured more than 3,000 felons which remain his legacy. Born into slavery in 1838 in Arkansas, Bass Reeves was recruited in the Civil War and forced to join the Confederate Army with his owner, George Reeves. At some point during the war, he managed to escape and fled to the Indian Territory where he stayed until he was freed under the declaration of 1865. He later joined the U.S. Marshals in 1875 and took charge of the Western District of Arkansas, thus becoming the first Black deputy to serve west of the Mississippi River. Reeves served as a federal peace officer for 32 years and became distinguished for his marksmanship and superior sleuthing skills. During his service, he was known to have caught more than 3000 outlaws and criminals and is rumored to have never been injured on the job. His life, personality, and tales of valor have become cultural inspirations, and referenced in films like The Harder They Fall, Corsicana, Hell on the Border, and more.

Selma and The Butler star David Oyelowo features as the titular lawman, in an ensemble cast that includes Donald Sutherland, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, and Shea Wingham. Oyelowo also serves as one of the executive producers, along with Jessica Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin. Build as an anthology, this series will not only cover the life and work of Bass Reeves but is also expected to explore other famous lawmen across history in the future seasons. Until then, we can all look forward to this exciting historical tale. Check out our guide below for where, when, and how to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

When Does 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Premiere on Paramount+?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on Sunday, November 5, 2023, with the first two episodes only on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all other territories where Paramount+ is available. The streaming platform is also home to other hit shows from the house of Sheridan, like the Sylvester Stallone-starrer Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness.

Watch the Trailer for 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

All the promotional images, teasers, and trailers released for this series so far are sure to get you excited about the all-new Western thriller. Paramount released the first teaser in August 2023, introducing the story’s hero, Bass Reeves, followed by two full-length trailers in September and October 2023, which delve further into the plot. Across the three clips, we get a good look at the first Black U.S. Marshal as he gallops into town and takes the onus of slaying the outlaw's criminals, one felon at a time. And if the story and its narrative are not inspiring enough, Oyelowo steals the show with his flawless characterization of the legendary, gunslinging cowboy and lawman. Supported by a chilling voiceover by the lead star and stunning visuals of the frontier setting, the promos of Lawmen: Bass Reeves hint at a classic action-packed, dramatic, and thrilling Western drama. From the costumes to the setting, music, and character portrayals, the upcoming series will satisfy genre fans.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Episodes In Order

Image via Paramount+

The all-new Western is a limited series slated for eight episodes. The first two episodes will be released back-to-back on the day of the premiere, i.e., on November 5, followed by each new episode released weekly every Sunday through December 17, 2023, as follows –

Episode Date of release Episode 1 November 05, 2023 Episode 2 November 05, 2023 Episode 3 November 12, 2023 Episode 4 November 19, 2023 Episode 5 November 26, 2023 Episode 6 December 3, 2023 Episode 7 December 10, 2023 Episode 8 December 17, 2023

Christina Voros, who had previously directed select episodes of Yellowstone and 1883, is credited as director for the first and four other episodes.

More Western Shows You Can Binge Right Now

Lawmen: Bass Reeves might not have any connection to the gigantic, generations-spanning Yellowstone universe, but its existence can be attributed to the rising trend of gritty Westerns that Taylor Sheridan established with Yellowstone. On that note, and the fact that Sheridan is attached to Lawmen: Bass Reeves as well, some of his other shows within the blockbuster franchise are worth exploring.

'Yellowstone'

Image via Paramount

When Yellowstone premiered in 2018, it met with mixed reviews and fans didn't have a lot of expectations, but soon turned into a bucking bronco that wildly rode through success season after season. Directed, written, and produced by Taylor Sheridan in his television debut, Yellowstone has become an empire in itself, spawning prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and who knows what’s next in this universe. Co-created by John Linson and Sheridan, the Western drama tells the story of the influential and powerful Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in Montana. From the family’s legacy and life on the titular ranch to their personal relationships, business, conflicts with authorities, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, and others, the series explores various characters within and outside the family in a dramatic, wild setting. After four and a half seasons of treading through the wild west, the popular drama series is about to ride into sunset with its fifth and final season. The first part of Season 5 premiered in November 2022, while the second part is yet to come. With its stellar rotating cast, gritty drama, and contemporary take on classic cowboy stories, Yellowstone has become a show to reckon with. You can now catch up on all the first four seasons and Season 5 part 1 currently streaming on Peacock Premium or buy on Apple TV.

'1883'

Image via Jefferson Chacon

With Yellowstone becoming the network’s biggest drama series, it was time for more. Thus, 1883 was born. But despite being a prequel, this 2021 installment became more successful than its parent show and outdid its viewership. The 10-episode spin-off series explores the origin story of the Duttons and how the family established themselves and the ranch, thus marking the beginning of what would become a legacy of the family. 1883 takes place 125 years before the events of Yellowstone and focuses on James and Margaret Dutton, who moved to Montana from Texas with their family, escaping the impoverished southern state to the prosperous Great Plains. Along with an ensemble cast featuring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett in lead roles, 1883 also boasts a rotating guest cast with the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, Dawn Olivieri, Taylor Sheridan, and Emma Malouff, in various roles. The series was nominated at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for its music composition and cinematography. McGraw and Hill reprised their roles of James and Margaret Dutton, respectively, in the fourth season of Yellowstone, as flashbacks to the family’s history.

'1923'

Image via Paramount+

The success of 1883 led to its sequel and a second prequel to Yellowstone, titled 1923. Premiered a few months after its parent show ended, 1923 picks up 40 years following the events of 1883. 1923 follows the story of Jacob (brother of 1883’s James Dutton) and Cara Dutton as their family struggle during Prohibition and the onset of the Great Depression that impacted the economy of Montana. Isabel May reprises her role as Elsa Dutton, the narrator (who plays the daughter of James and Margaret Dutton in 1883). On its premiere in 2022, the series made the biggest debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers, breaking records of its predecessor, as well as that of Sheridan’s other hit shows, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Part of its success could definitely be attributed to the stellar cast list of the show, which includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Jerome Flynn, Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, and Julia Schlaepfer, among others. Like its predecessor, the sequel also features a long list of guest cast. After an eight-episode first season, 1923 was renewed for a second season in February 2023, with its release date yet to be announced.

