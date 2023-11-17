Like the legacy of Godzilla itself, Apple TV+ is expanding the MonsterVerse with the all-new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is based on Godzilla by Toho Co. Ltd. and marks the sixth installment and the first live-action television series in the MonsterVerse franchise. The series also serves as a sequel to Gareth Edwards' Godzilla (2014). Premiering this November, the series will take fans back to the world of monsters and dangerous creatures and explore the aftermath of the events of Godzilla, spanning fifty years. Per the official logline, the plot is described as,

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

And that’s where the great Gojira comes into play (quite literally). To battle these menacing creatures, the King of Monsters will be unleashed, once again. The legendary mighty monster has a legacy of nearly 100 years, which spawned a slew of films and series, introducing the world to the most unimaginable monsters and creatures and the upcoming series aims to continue that legacy. Adding a great cast to that mix, with the likes of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, only makes it an even more promising show. The Russells play the same character, Lee Shaw, at different stages of life. Anna Sawai and Ren Watabe portray the sibling duo looking for the truth. The cast also includes stars Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Christopher Heyerdahl, Takehiro Hira, and Elisa Lasowski in various roles. John Goodman who starred in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island as William “Bill” Randa, will also be reprising his role. The initial reviews and reactions to the monster series have been quite positive so far. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson considers “the return of thick Godzilla plus the addition of Kurt Russell is a largely winning combo.” So, even if this is not a Godzilla-focused story, and revolves more around the human characters, fans will not be disappointed. Check out all the details on how, when, and where you can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl, Mari Yamamoto, Kurt Russell, Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure Seasons 1

When Does 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Premiere on Apple TV+?

The ten-episode series reawakening the historical Gojira is releasing on November 17, 2023, as a two-episode premiere, exclusively on Apple TV+. Prior to the show’s release, Apple TV+ in collaboration with Collider conducted an exclusive screening of the first two episodes on November 15, 2023.

When Is the Finale of 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'?

The tenth and final episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to arrive on January 12, 2024, exclusively on Apple TV+.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episodes:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is slated for 10 episodes, each running for around 60 minutes. The first two episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, on November 17, followed by the third episode which will be released on Wednesday, November 22, each new episode released weekly, every Friday, only on Apple TV+.

Check out the details of all episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters –

Episode Episode Title Directed By Written By Release Date 1 "Aftermath" Matt Shakman Chris Black November 17, 2023 2 "Departure" Matt Shakman Chris Black November 17, 2023 3 "Secrets and Lies" Julian Holmes Andrew Colville November 22, 2023 4 --- --- Milla Bell-Hart December 5, 2023 5 --- --- Amanda Overton December 1, 2023 6 --- --- Karl Taro Greenfeld December 8, 2023 7 --- --- Mariko Tamaki December 15, 2023 8 --- --- Al Letson December 22, 2023 9 --- --- Matt Fraction January 5, 2024 10 --- --- Chris Black January 12, 2024

Matt Shakman, a director best known for helming MCU’s WandaVision, directed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Mairzee Almas, Andy Goddard, Julian Holmes, and Hiromi Kamata are credited as directors of select episodes.

Watch the Trailer for 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

Apple TV+ released the first teaser of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in September, followed by its official trailer in October. While the first clip only hints at what’s coming, the full-length trailer gives you a complete picture of what you are about to experience in the series. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer roars and rages with scenes of destruction and havoc wreaked by the monsters. As an older Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) points out, this world is theirs and doesn’t belong to humans after all. The trailer also reveals the history of Monarch as a shady research organization since the 1950s after the emergence of Godzilla. And now, although decades have passed, the Titans have resurged to threaten the existence of humans on Earth and if anything, or anyone stands a chance against them, it’s the King of Monsters.

Following the teaser and the trailer, Apple TV+ also released the series’ opening scene which serves as a preview to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and sets the tone for the story that will unfold in the upcoming episodes. The clip begins as a flashback to the 1970s and features Goodman’s Bill Randa from the 2014 Godzilla film, where we see him trying to escape a monster.

Do You Need to Watch 2014 'Godzilla' Before 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'?

Technically no. Although Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters picks up after the events of the 2014 film, Godzilla, it is not necessary to watch the film before watching this series. The all-new series focuses on a young woman who survives G-Day and unearths a family secret after years of the event, including discovering a brother. So, essentially, this series is a standalone story about Cate and her journey of finding the truth and what she does with that information, while also learning about her sibling she never knew existed. In the scheme of this core plot, the monsters and Godzilla’s involvement work as catalysts that drive the story forward, while also serving as agents of change and fate for the protagonists. As the show’s creator, Chris Black points out in an interview with TV Line, “Our hope is that there’s no ‘required’ movie viewing. One of the things we set out to do, as [EP/director] Matt [Shakman] likes to put it, is this should be a show you shouldn’t have to do homework to enjoy.” In short, as long as you know who and what Godzilla is (unless you are more than 100 years old), you can easily watch this without any background.

That being said, if you must get some background, you can watch Kong: Skull Island where Bill Randa is introduced, a character that will be reprised in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But if you must, you can always watch Gareth Edwards’ star-studded 2014 film as a prologue to the series, which was quite a success and earned a few awards and accolades.

Are There Other MonsterVerse Shows?

In 2014, when Legendary Entertainment released Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, it marked the beginning of the MonsterVerse. The multimedia franchise became a shared universe of Godzilla, King Kong, Titans, and other monsters/characters created by Toho. Before Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Legendary Television, and Netflix collaborated to create the animated series Skull Island. Developed and written by Brian Duffield, Skull Island is produced by the iconic Powerhouse Animation Studios. Set in the 1990s, the story serves as a sequel to Kong: Skull Island and follows a group of shipwrecked people who find themselves stranded on the titular island and encounter gigantic, prehistoric creatures, as well as the island’s guardian monster, Kong. Skull Island features the voices of Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, and Betty Gilpin. Duffield also co-executive produces the series with Jacob Robinson, with both serving as showrunners. Released in June 2023, the eight-episode series was well-received among its audience, with positive reviews and an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Can You Stream/Watch the MonsterVerse Movies Right Now

Since its creation, the MonsterVerse has spawned five films and two television series. The fictional universe begins with Godzilla (2014), followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The fifth film and sequel to the 2021 film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is currently in production and slated to release in April 2024. Meanwhile, if you want to have a Godzilla movie marathon, then you can watch all the films in the MonsterVerse on streaming and/or on-demand. Currently, all four films are available to rent on Apple TV and Amazon, while Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong are also available to stream on Netflix.