Several decades after the first episode premiered, Saturday Night Live (1975-) still reigns supreme as the king of sketch-comedy shows. More commonly known as SNL, the long-running weekly series is still overseen by industry legend Lorne Michaels, and his creation still brings in millions of viewers each week and consistently racks up Emmy nominations since it began in 1975. Due to that success, Michaels has typically adopted an "if it ain't broke don't fix it" mentality for the series, sticking to a fruitful format consisting of an opening monologue, several comedic sketches, two musical guest performances, and the fan-favorite "Weekend Update" segment.

Of course, the biggest key to SNL's long-term success is its immensely talented crew of cast members and writers that bring the iconic sketches and characters to life. Some of comedy's biggest stars got their start as cast members on Saturday Night Live, including John Belushi, Mike Myers, Chris Farley, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and many more. The cast is certainly the secret sauce of the show, but in order to keep things fresh and interesting each week, the show brings on a special celebrity host to lead the latest round of sketches.

That's certainly still the case for this week's episode, as this time it'll be helmed by one of the biggest stars in modern sitcom television. To find out more about this week's host, musical guest, and more, here is everything we know about the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

Image via NBC

Related:10 Celebrities Who Are One Show Away From Joining the SNL Five-Timers Club

When and Where Is the New Episode of SNL Premiering?

As always, Saturday Night Live will be airing live from New York on NBC, starting at 8:30 PM PT/11:30 PM EST on Saturday, April 1st (just in time for April Fools' Day). The episode is also available to watch live on Peacock, and will be available on the service following its premiere in case you miss it.

Watch on Peacock

Who Is Hosting SNL This Week?

Image via NBC

Hosting Saturday Night Live this week is Emmy-winning writer and lead star of Abbott Elementary (2021-), Quinta Brunson. This marks the first time that Quinta Brunson has hosted the show, though hopefully, it won't be the last, as she's proven herself to be a massive star in the world of comedy.

For those not familiar with Brunson's Emmy-winning breakout series, Abbot Elementary is essentially The Office (2005-2013) but set in an underfunded inner-city school. There we follow the daily life of Cole Janine Teagues - an enthusiastic elementary school teacher at the titular academy, where she hopes to give her students the best education possible despite the lack of funding the school has. Though daily life presents its array of challenges and Janine's infectious positivity sometimes being too overwhelming, she's almost always able to be a phenomenal role model for her students. Plus, if anything goes wrong, she has a fantastic support group with her friends and coworkers, including substitute teacher Eddie (Tyler James Williams), strict but loving Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), enthusiastic Jacob (Chris Perfetti), tough as nails Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and the school's selfish yet overall good-hearted principal Ava (Janelle James). It's also worth mentioning that Quinta Brunson doesn't just star in the show, but is also the series creator, writer, and executive producer.

In addition to her massive starring and creative role in Abbot Elementary, Quinta Brunson was also a part of another acclaimed sketch comedy earlier this year with History of the World: Part II (2023). The sequel series to the Mel Brooks classic satirically takes audiences to various places in history, particularly in the time of Jesus and the Apostles. It's there that Brunson portrays Martha Magdalene, the sister to the far more well-known Mary Magdalene (Zazie Beetz). Brunson's Abbott Elementary co-star, Tyler James Williams, also appears in History of the World: Part II, though in a time period several hundred years in the future during the Civil War.

In addition to those two major projects, Quinta Brunson's resume also includes roles in Lazor Wulf (2019-2021), Miracle Workers (2019-), Big Mouth (2017-), A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019-), and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022).

Who Is SNL's Musical Guest This Week?

Quinta Brunson is joined by Lil Yachty, the world-famous singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter as this week's musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Some of the musician's most popular work includes the songs "Poland", "drive ME crazy!", "NBAYOUNGBOAT", and more, all of which have millions of listens on Spotify. If that weren't evidence enough of his acclaim, Lil Yachty has also received two Grammy Award nominations.

Watch the Promo for This Week's SNL

The main promo for this week's Saturday Night Live takes full advantage of its coincidental placement on April Fools' Day. In the above footage, we see cast member Molly Kearney explain that Quinta doesn't seem to understand the point of pranking someone on the holiday. Instead of engaging in practical jokes, Quinta Brunson handles things the Janine Teagues way and surprises Molly with various generous gifts, thinking those qualify as pranks. After hearing that she might be missing the point of April Fools' Day, Quinta almost reconsiders "pranking" Molly with a new car, but Molly quickly steps in and says the pranks are great before she changes her mind.

Who Is in the Current Cast of SNL?

Image via NBC

Saturday Night Live currently has a very esteemed cast of players who return to the show every week. The list of current returning cast members includes Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. The start of the season also introduced four new cast members to the show, these including Molly Kearney, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Finally, Michael Che and Colin Jost return to once again host the beloved Weekend Update.

Related:'SNL' Strike Tentatively Averted After Editors Reach a Deal with NBC

Who Is Set to Host SNL After Quinta Brunson?

Image via Apple Studios

Saturday Night Live currently has the hosts and musical guests for their next two episodes lined up and ready to go. First comedian and SNL alumni Molly Shannon will host the show on April 8th, following her role in the recently released A Good Person (2023). Joining Shannon for the show's musical guests are The Jonas Brothers, continuing to ride their recent career resurgence. Then, the show will be hosted the following week by Oscar-nominee Ana de Armas on April 15th, right before the release of her Apple TV+ action comedy, Ghosted (2023). The musical guest joining Ana de Armas will be non-other than Columbian musician Karol G.

So far this season has been hosted by Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller along with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, Brendan Gleeson who was promoting his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin with musical guest Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow, both of whom pulled double duty as host and musical guest on recent episodes of Season 48. Past hosts this season also include Amy Schumer with musical guest Steve Lacy, Dave Chapelle with musical guest Black Star, Keke Palmer with musical guest SZA, Steve Martin and Martin Short with musical guest Brandi Carlile, Austin Butler with musical guest Lizzo and Aubrey Plaza with musical guest Sam Smith, Michael B. Jordan with musical guest Lil Baby, Pedro Pascal with musical guest Coldplay, Woody Harrelson with musical guest Jack White, Travis Kelce with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini and Jenna Ortega with musical guest The 1975.