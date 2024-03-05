Sometimes, the tiniest white lies turn into huge lifelong scams, and that's the exact case for three shifty friends in the all-new comedy Ricky Stanicky. Directed by veteran comedy filmmakerPeter Farrelly, the film sees the director reteam with The Greatest Beer Run Ever star Zac Efron, who plays the ringleader of the film's central trio of troublemakers. Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino), and Wes (Jermaine Fowler) have always tried their best to be there for their best friend, Ricky Stanicky. Always out of town and constantly dealing with health complications, their significant others and families don't suspect a thing when Dean, JT, and Wes go to visit Ricky. There's just one problem - Ricky Stanicky doesn't exist.

The character of Ricky Stanicky is a figment of Dean, JT, and Wes's imaginations, and they've been using this lie as an excuse to go out on boys' trips without their families knowing. However, a lie of this magnitude can only last for so long, and the trio's families start to suspect that something is off about their imaginary drinking buddy. Desperate to keep up appearances, the three get the wild idea of hiring an actor to play Ricky Stanicky to trick their families further. They find one in an eccentric actor named Rod (John Cena), who finds himself perhaps getting a bit too into the role for his own good.

You can probably guess how this latest attempt of these three to scam their families is going to go, but the question is whether this comedic caper will unfold on the big screen or streaming. To find out, read below to see where you can watch Ricky Stanicky.

Dean, JT, Wes, and Rod will begin their campaign of deception when Ricky Stanicky premieres worldwide on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Amazon Prime Instant Video will be the exclusive streaming home of Ricky Stanicky when it premieres this March. It's an exciting addition since March is primed to be an absolutely massive month for the acclaimed and somewhat controversial (following the decision to make subscribers pay extra to remove ads) streaming platform. Just a week after Ricky Stanicky premieres, Prime Video subscribers will finally get to see the second half of the platform's beloved animated superhero satire, Invincible Season 2. March will also be the month when Prime Video will be premiering their highly anticipated remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which also, unfortunately, will not be getting a theatrical release.

Prime Video can either be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime and its added benefits and discounts of $14.99 per month or $139 per year. With these plans, Prime Video now features ads unless subscribers wish to pay an additional $2.99 per month to remove them. Those eligible for a student discount can also get Amazon Prime for a reduced rate of $7.49 per month for $69 per year.

Will 'Ricky Stanicky' Be on DVD or Blu-ray?

Amazon has not yet announced if or when Ricky Stanicky will be available for purchase on DVD or Blu-ray. With physical media currently on the decline, there's a good chance that Ricky Stanicky will not get a physical release and will only be available to watch on Prime Video. If a DVD or Blu-ray release is in the cards, then it will likely happen after a month and a half or two months within Ricky Stanicky's streaming premiere.

Watch the Trailer for 'Ricky Stanicky'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Video dropped the first trailer for Ricky Stanicky on January 26, introducing audiences to the unique plight of Dean, JT, and Wes. They've been living this lie of their fake friend Ricky Stanicky for over 25 years, but now it risks crumbling when one of their secret trips causes JT to miss the birth of his child. With their families more suspicious than ever, the three get the idea to hire an actor to play Ricky, which leads them to the rock and roll legend impersonator and male stripper, who is Rod. Rod has clearly always had a passion for acting and sees a unique opportunity to go very method with this strange opportunity. Rod becomes so enveloped by this act that he starts to consider becoming Ricky forever, even working for Dean's boss, Mr. Summerhayes (William H. Macy).

What Is 'Ricky Stanicky' About?

The official plot synopsis of Ricky Stanicky reads as follows:

"When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place."

