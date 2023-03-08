The 18 new castaways have arrived in Fiji and are ready to fight it out for a $1 million prize and claim the title of Sole Survivor. In its 22nd year on air, the long-running reality series Survivor has returned with an all-new 44th season.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor is a legend of a television show, practically a force of nature, steamrolling through two decades and more seasons than one could have imagined when it first premiered. An American adaptation of the 1997 Swedish reality television series of the same name, Survivor premiered in 2000 and has been topping the ranks since its debut. The show’s fun and entertaining format, with tough challenges, shocking twists, and unexpected outcomes from the contestants, has built a huge fan following. In March 2022, the series was renewed for Seasons 43 and 44 back-to-back. The new season, like its last four seasons, also features 26 days of gameplay. Once again, 18 new contestants will be pitted against each other in the gorgeous backdrop of the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, which has been the show’s location for the last 12 seasons. The contestants are divided into three tribes and made to survive on their own while facing various kinds of challenges, trials, rewards, and elimination. So far, Survivor Season 44 is off to a dramatic start featuring one of the quirkiest groups of contestants ever.

Like the previous three seasons, Season 44 of Survivor also has no specific theme. Instead, there are newer elements added to the overall gameplay, raising the risk-to-reward quotient for the contestants. They have also introduced “idol cages”, where immunity idols are kept in bird cages in each tribe's camp, accessible only by solving clues to find the key and then opening the cage in public but with stealth. Survivor Season 44 premiered on March 1, 2023, on CBS, with a two-hour premiere special.

For those who have been looking forward to the new season of this chart-topping reality show, here’s a quick guide on when and where you can watch new episodes of Survivor Season 44.

Survivor Season 44 Episode Guide

After the two-hour premiere special on March 1, 2023, all-new episodes of Survivor Season 44 air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. So far, only the details of the first three episodes of Survivor Season 44 have been released. Throughout its run, the reality series has averaged 15 episodes per season, with some seasons going up to 17 episodes. However, since 2021's Season 41, that number has been reduced to 13 episodes, which is likely to continue through Season 44 and beyond (unless otherwise announced).

Check out the episode schedule and other details for Survivor Season 44 below and stay tuned for updates:

Episode 1: "I Can't Wait to See Jeff" - March 1, 2023

Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies; the remaining two tribes choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.

Episode 2: "Two Dorky Magnets" - March 8, 2023

Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward; paranoia starts to set in over a looming suspicion; lines are drawn in the sand at the tribal council.

Episode 3: "Sneaky Little Snake" - March 15, 2023

Going by this schedule, you can expect the final episode of the season to arrive on May 24, 2023.

Where Can You Stream Survivor Season 44?

Survivor is a CBS original and has been airing on the network ever since it premiered. But, living in a cordless time, this reality show has also arrived on streaming. You can watch all seasons of Survivor on the streaming service Paramount+. You can also catch up on the show by buying past seasons on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, or the Microsoft Store.

If you want to access Paramount+, the streamer is available only on a subscription basis, which lets you access the huge free library of content, across reality shows, series, movies, sports, and more. There are two plans you can choose from, the Essential Plan for $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) that includes ads, or, the Premium Plan for $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) with limited ads. So, it’s not technically ad-free but offers HD content, 4K quality videos, and download options.

Will There Be a Survivor Season 45?

For a show that has lasted this long, there’s no doubt that it will see the light of another season or multiple seasons in the foreseeable future. Set for its 2023-2024 calendar, the network announced the upcoming 45th season of Survivor, slated for Fall 2023. The renewal announcement came even before the premiere of Season 44. Although the filming for Survivor Season 45 won't start until sometime this spring/summer, the casting call for the next season is already on and open to everyone. Want to try your luck?