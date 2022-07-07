Editors Note: Spoilers for the first seven episodes of 'The Boys' Season 3 ahead.The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit anti-hero series The Boys has so far made a stunning impact on fans. With episodes such as “Herogasm'' almost becoming cult classics overnight the season finale has been advertised to release on Fridays. But astute observers have noticed that the release dates seem to be a bit earlier than that, and with so many big storylines up in the air before the finale, you don't want a single spoiler.

What Can We Expect from the Finale?

For those who aren’t quite caught up with the series, you may want to skip ahead because this will cover what we are looking forward to in the finale.

One of my favorite parts of this season has been the look into Black Noir’s head. Up until this season, we knew very little about the assassin except that he had some sort of nut allergy and that he was utterly silent. Now we find out that Soldier Boy horrendously abused him and when Edgar Stan used Noir and the rest of Soldier Boy’s team tried to stop him Black Noir was beaten pretty much to death. It is clear that he has some pretty serious mental damage but seeing a lethal assassin talking with cartoon characters of his past for clarity was a tad amusing if also heartbreaking.

We also saw Maeve continue her trend of cooperating with the Boys by giving Butcher information (and a bit more than that) along with the new temporary V. Now Maeve has been held in captivity with Homelander threatening to steal her eggs to make his kids and the Temporary V that Hughie and Butcher are addicted to is essentially one big cancer bomb. Even after being mentally attacked and reminded of how Butcher failed his little brother, he quizzingly chose not to tell him Starlight’s warning about the Temp V.

All of this would have been a lot, but the ultimate twist was the revelation that Soldier Boy, the one that everyone thought could finally put an end to Homelander, is his father. Yep, but unlike Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back where this possibly could be good news, and we may see Vader come back to the light, now we have two baddies seemingly coming together. So where will the team of a high and revenge-bound World War Two Veteran (maybe?) and the perfect clone with a litany of mental issues end up? I’d suspect an absolute gory finale episode that exceeds all expectations.

When and Where Is The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Releasing?

The last episode of The Boys will air on Thursday, July 7 at 8 pm EST (which would be 7 CST, 6 MST, and 5 PST respectively) on Amazon Prime Video. There is a ton of ground to cover, and hopefully, we will get a long runtime. Don’t expect all the loose ends to be tied up in a clean bow, however, because Amazon Prime Video has already renewed the series for a fourth season. We may even get to see what becomes of the recovering A-Train or if Starlight and Hughie will make up before the Temporary V catches up with Hughie.