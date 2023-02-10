The Last of Us has been the year's biggest hit thus far. In collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog, HBO has given us one of the most captivating dramas of the decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Fans have loved each episode, with last week’s showcasing new characters like Kathleen and Perry proving to be obstacles for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Fans might have noticed that Episode 5 will be released a few days earlier than anticipated. This week’s episode will be one of the most intense yet, so you’ll want to watch it live to avoid major spoilers. Here’s what you need to know before episode five of The Last of Us.

What Can We Expect from The Last of Us Episode 5?

Joel and Ellie are making their way through Kansas City but run into a group of rebels who overtook F.E.D.R.A. (Federal Disaster Response Agency). After killing five of their men, Joel and Ellie must find a way out of the city undetected to make their way to Wyoming.

Simultaneously, the resistance leader Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) is searching for two guys named Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Last week’s episode ends with Joel and Ellie at gunpoint. Will they be caught in the crosshairs of this feud, or will they manage to make it out unharmed? The first four episodes have remained significant moments unchanged but flipped the script in episode three. Beautifully titled, "Endure and Survive," Episode 5 will adapt chapter five of The Last of Us Part I, with a few new twists and turns.

The power of the human connection is the central theme throughout The Last of Us and a significant part of the Kansas City storyline. As we approach the halfway point of the season, we’re starting to see Joel and Ellie develop a bond as they travel across the country. Will that bond be their downfall or their inspiration to keep fighting?

When and Where Is The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 5 Releasing?

Typically, The Last of Us airs on Sundays like most of HBO’s premiere shows, but fans will be able to watch it a couple of days earlier than expected. It’s Super Bowl weekend, and instead of making us choose between watching The Last of Us and a live Rihanna performance, we can now have peace of mind because episode five of The Last of Us airs this Friday.

The Last of Us will air on Friday, February 10, at 9 pm EST (which would be 8 CST, 7 MST, and 6 PST, respectively) on HBO and HBO Max. With a full hour-long runtime, "Endure and Survive" will tackle chapters five and six of the video game while also addressing the series' original subplots introduced last week.

Joel and Ellie may have encountered their biggest challenge yet as the previews showcase more Clickers and our first look at the extremely dangerous Bloater. The episode will be made available to stream simultaneously with the television broadcast, and the series will return to its usual Sunday schedule next week.