School is back in session for the teachers and students at Abbott Elementary, the hit ABC show that premiered in 2021 and continued to find new fans throughout its two seasons. The show has brought us some serious laugh-out-loud moments, some will-they-won't-they tension, and some new sides to our favorite characters. With Janine and Gregory putting their romance aside (hopefully just for now), Ava taking her duties as principal much more seriously, and Janine "trying out cursing," we're in for quite an unpredictable school year.

Abbott Elementary has been a huge success since it first graced our weekly television lineup, with lovable characters, terrific comedic chemistry, and poignant storylines. While the plot mainly follows the teaching staff of the elementary school, we're treated to hilarious moments with the students at the school as well. Abbott is terrific at bringing in important moments alongside the comedy, with Season 2 tackling whether Abbott Elementary will become a charter school and Miss Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) juggling teaching a combined class of second and third-grade students. With Season 3 almost here, we've compiled a cheat sheet of everything we know about the upcoming school year.

Is Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiering on TV?

The class will be in session as Abbott Elementary returns to ABC at 8:00 pm EST on February 7, 2024. You can also stream the latest episodes through the ABC app by clicking the link down below.

Watch on ABC

Is 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Abbott Elementary will be available to stream the day after it airs on Hulu. Plans for the streaming service begin at $7.99 a month with ads and go up to $17.99 a month for the ad-free subscription. You can watch the series by clicking the button below.

Watch on Hulu

Watch The 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Trailer

The new trailer for Abbott Elementary was just released, and boy does this season look fun. With Principal Coleman returning with a much more no-nonsense attitude after spending the summer at Harvard University (and a bedazzled "Harvard" sweatshirt), the rest of the faculty are in for quite a surprise. Check out the trailer below for more fun moments we can expect in season three.

What's the Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode Schedule?

Season three of Abbott Elementary is bringing us an extended season premiere, with episodes one and two releasing back-to-back on February 7. While episodes are usually spaced out a week after the premiere, so far there are only three confirmed release dates for Abbott Elementary Season 3.

Episode 1: "Career Day: Part 1" - February 7, 2024

Episode 2: "Career Day: Part 2" - February 7, 2024

Episode 3: "Gregory's Garden Goofballs" - February 14, 2024

Close

